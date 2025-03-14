Men’s Club International Preview: Portugal ‘A’ v Ireland Club XV

Some of the most consistent performers in the Energia All-Ireland League join forces for the Ireland Club XV (sponsored by Energia) as they play Portugal ‘A’ in Lisbon for the second year running. Watch this evening’s match live on irishrugby+ .

MEN’S CLUB INTERNATIONAL MATCH:

Friday, March 14 –

PORTUGAL ‘A’ v IRELAND CLUB XV, Agronomia Rugby Club, Lisbon, kick-off 5pm (live on irishrugby+/courtesy of Federação Portuguesa de Rugby)

Team News: Ballynahinch’s Adam Craig takes charge of the Ireland Club international team for this rematch with Portugal ‘A’, as the best of the best from the Energia All-Ireland League try to follow up on last year’s 20-17 win.

Players from ten different clubs across three divisions of the All-Ireland League are included in the matchday squad, which is led by Cork Constitution flanker Jack Kelleher, the Men’s Division 1A Player of the Season for 2023/24.

George Pringle is one of three backs retained from last year’s starting XV, combining with his Ballynahinch club-mate Mark Best in the centre. Clontarf’s prolific out-half Conor Kelly and Terenure College winger Craig Adams also feature again.

‘Hinch’s Conor Rankin will fill the full-back position, winger Conor Hayes from St. Mary’s College is back for his second Ireland Club international cap, and scrum half Lewis Finlay will become the first City of Armagh clubman to play at this level.

Terenure College prop Luke Rigney and Young Munster flanker Bailey Faloon are the two Ireland Club XV debutants in the pack. Clontarf’s try-scoring machine, Dylan Donnellan, and Munsters loosehead David Begley complete the front row.

‘Hinch captain Bradley Luney and Fionn Gilbert, the third starter from ‘Tarf and last year’s player-of-the-match, will team up together in the engine room.

Terenure’s Jordan Coghlan and Kelleher, two of the try scorers from last March’s meeting in Lisbon, will form a powerful back row unit with the Brisbane-born Faloon, a former Munster ‘A’ player.

The extended bench includes Bobby Sheehan, younger brother of Leinster and Ireland hooker Dan, and David Whitten, whose older sibling Ian won two senior caps for Ireland in 2009. The Whitten brothers have Instonians on the cusp of promotion from Division 2A.

Marcus Hanan, Luke Masters, Sean Rigney, and Ethan Baxter are the other replacement forwards, while Richie Fahy, Tadhg Bird, Adam La Grue, and tricky Old Wesley centre Alex Molloy, the only Division 1B player involved, are the back-line options.

The Club international match also marks the final bow for Patrick ‘Rala’ O’Reilly, the legendary Terenure College, Leinster, Ireland and British & Irish Lions baggage master.

Ireland Club XV head coach Craig, who is assisted by Emmet MacMahon and Ger Slattery, said: “The players have all worked hard at our training camps and we’re excited for this game against Portugal ‘A’.

“The Energia All-Ireland League is packed with talented players, and there are exciting matches every week. It’s fantastic to have these players pull on a green jersey and represent Ireland and the league in this way.

“We’re also delighted to have ‘Rala’ with us for one final tour. He’s known and loved throughout rugby circles in Ireland, and it is an honour for us to have him with us.”

PORTUGAL ‘A’: Francisco Galveias; João Gomes Cardoso, Manuel Reis, Martim Faro, Luís Ferros; Francisco Pissarra, Enzo Lopes; Henrique Freitas, Pedro Vicente, José Lavos, Luís Avides, Duarte Nunes, Guilherme Costa, Francisco Uva, Miguel Romero.

Replacements: Manuel Magrico, Nicolau Turabelidze, Márcio Pinheiro, Diogo Almeida, Guilherme Spratley, Simão Salgueiro, Tomás Amado, Simão Sousa, Afonso Alvarez, Max Coutts.

IRELAND CLUB XV: Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch RFC); Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College RFC), George Pringle (Ballynahinch RFC), Mark Best (Ballynahinch RFC), Craig Adams (Terenure College RFC); Conor Kelly (Clontarf FC), Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh RFC); David Begley (Young Munster RFC), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf FC), Luke Rigney (Terenure College RFC), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch RFC), Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf FC), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution FC) (capt), Bailey Faloon (Young Munster RFC), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College RFC).

Replacements: Bobby Sheehan (UCD RFC), Marcus Hanan (Terenure College RFC), Luke Masters (Cork Constitution FC), Sean Rigney (Young Munster RFC), David Whitten (Instonians RFC), Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College RFC), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf FC), Adam La Grue (Terenure College RFC), Ethan Baxter (St. Mary’s College RFC), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley RFC).

Referee: Diogo Inacio (Federação Portuguesa de Rugby)

Assistant Referees: Paulo Duarte, Marco Minelli (both Federação Portuguesa de Rugby)

Pre-Match Quotes – David Begley (Ireland Club XV): “The Energia All-Ireland League is great, and it’s great to be picked out from it to play for the Ireland Club team. To represent your country at Club international level, it’s a massive honour.

“You’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing your club and your family. It’s a big step up, going over to play Portugal ‘A’. They’re a big side, physical, and they’re well able to throw the ball around too.

“We’re playing AIL against each other every week. To come together then and train together in camp and play this game, it’s great. Everyone buys into it. Last year we went over and had a good victory, and hopefully we can do the same again this time.”

Ireland Club XV: Recent Matches –

2017: Ireland Club XV 26 England Counties 34, Temple Hill, Cork Constitution FC

2018: Ireland Club XV 26 Scotland Club XV 23, Dubarry Park, Buccaneers RFC; Scotland Club XV 35 Ireland Club XV 26, Netherdale, Gala RFC

2019: Scotland Clubs 9 Ireland Club XV 23, Netherdale, Gala RFC; Scotland Clubs 19 Ireland Club XV 19, Energia Park

2020: Scotland Clubs 17 Ireland Club XV 39, Netherdale, Gala RFC; Ireland Club XV 22 Scotland Clubs 17, Energia Park

2024: Portugal ‘A’ 17 Ireland Club XV 20, Estádio Universitário de Lisboa, Lisbon