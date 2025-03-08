Clovers Close Out Celtic Challenge With Nine-Try Away Victory

The Clovers scored over 50 points for the fourth time this season, wrapping up their Celtic Challenge campaign with a 55-33 bonus point win over Gwalia Lightning in Ystrad Mynach. Watch the match back on irishrugby+ .

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 10:

Saturday, March 8 –

GWALIA LIGHTNING 33 CLOVERS 55, CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence, Ystrad Mynach

Scorers: Gwalia Lightning: Tries: Gwennan Hopkins, Caitlin Lewis, Kelsie Webster, Alaw Pyrs, Freya Bell; Cons: Carys Hughes 4

Clovers: Tries: Sophie Barrett, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird 2, Faith Oviawe, Aoibheann Reilly, Beth Buttimer, Anna McGann, Jemima Adams Verling, Enya Breen; Cons: Nicole Fowley 3, Caitríona Finn 2

HT: Gwalia Lightning 12 Clovers 36

An Irish 1-2 at the top of the table was already assured, but it was a second place finish for Denis Fogarty’s well-drilled Clovers in the end as the Wolfhounds retained the title with a final victory in Dublin.

Fogarty’s charges started in determined fashion, Jane Neill charging down a Sian Jones kick before Sophie Barrett stormed over. Three maul tries – with two scored by Deirbhile Nic a Bháird – made it 36-12 at the break.

Gwalia Lightning got on a roll early in the second half, notching tries through Kelsie Webster and Alaw Prys to add to earlier efforts from returning flanker Gwennan Hopkins and Caitlin Lewis, who ran in an intercept score.

Nonetheless, Anna McGann slipped away from two tackles to keep the Clovers on course, and further tries from teenage replacement Jemima Adams Verling (62 minutes) and captain Enya Breen (68) made certain of their eighth triumph in nine outings.

It was a case of what might have been for Breen and her team-mates, as they finished just two points behind the Wolfhounds at the summit after playing one match less.

Their round 5 encounter with Glasgow Warriors – postponed in January due to Storm Éowyn – was recorded as a 0-0 draw. Both teams were awarded two league points as the organising committee, having reviewed the available reserve weekends and fixture schedule, deemed there was insufficient space to rearrange the game.

Full report to follow…

TIME LINE: 3 minutes – Clovers try: Sophie Barrett – 0-5; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 0-7; 11 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Gwennan Hopkins – 5-7; conversion: Carys Hughes – 7-7; 14 mins – Clovers try: Deirbhile Nic a Bháird – 7-12; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 7-12; 18 mins – Clovers try: Faith Oviawe – 7-17; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 7-19; 23 mins – Clovers try: Aoibheann Reilly – 7-24; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 7-24; 25 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Caitlin Lewis – 12-24; conversion: missed by Carys Hughes – 12-24; 33 mins – Clovers try: Deirbhile Nic a Bháird – 12-29; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 12-31; 40 mins – Clovers try: Beth Buttimer – 12-36; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 12-36; Half-time – Gwalia Lightning 12 Clovers 36; 45 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Kelsie Webster – 17-36; conversion: Carys Hughes – 19-36; 51 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Alaw Pyrs – 24-36; conversion: Carys Hughes – 26-36; 53 mins – Clovers try: Anna McGann – 26-41; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 26-43; 62 mins – Clovers try: Jemima Adams Verling – 26-48; conversion: missed by Caitríona Finn – 26-48; 68 mins – Clovers try: Enya Breen – 26-53; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 26-55; 80+1 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Freya Bell – 31-55; conversion: Carys Hughes – 33-55; Full-time – Gwalia Lightning 33 Clovers 55

GWALIA LIGHTNING: Cath Richards; Carys Williams-Morris, Kelsie Webster, Anwen Owens, Caitlin Lewis; Carys Hughes, Sian Jones; Maisie Davies, Molly Reardon, Jenni Scoble, Lily Terry, Alaw Pyrs, Gwennan Hopkins, Catrin Stewart, Bryonie King (capt).

Replacements: Molly Wakely, Dali Hopkins, Abbey Constable, Erin Jones, Paige Jones, Katie Bevans, Freya Bell, Rhodd Parry.

CLOVERS: Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster); Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster), Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (capt), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht); Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC/Munster), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC/Ulster), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster).

Replacements: Emily Gavin (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht), Grainne Moran (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian RFC/Connacht).

Referee: Jess Kavanagh (WRU)