Clovers And Glasgow Warriors Postponed Game Declared A Draw

News

11th February 2025 13:00

By Editor

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird 9/2/2025

Celtic Challenge, Virgin Media Park, Cork 9/2/2025 Clovers vs Glasgow Clovers’ Deirbhile Nic a Bháird Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Following the postponement of the Round 5 fixture between Glasgow Warriors and the Clovers, originally scheduled for Saturday 25th January 2025, a meeting of the Organising Committee was held to determine the appropriate action.18:48 10/02/2025

After reviewing all relevant facts, the Organising Committee reached the following decision:

Due to severe weather, neither team was deemed responsible for the postponement. Upon review of the available reserve weekends and current fixture schedule, the committee concluded there was insufficient space to re-arrange the fixture.

As a result, the match will be recorded as a 0-0 draw, with both teams awarded 2 League points.