Wolfhounds Score Century Of Points To Claim Second Celtic Challenge Crown

The Wolfhounds broke the 100-point barrier with a record win, as today’s final round hammering of Edinburgh Rugby at Energia Park earned them their second successive Celtic Challenge title . Watch the match back on irishrugby+ .

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 10:

Saturday, March 8 –

WOLFHOUNDS 102 EDINBURGH RUGBY 0, Energia Park

Scorers: Wolfhounds: Tries: Alma Atagamen, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Amy Larn, Leah Tarpey 3, Penalty try, Maebh Clenaghan, Linda Djougang, Aoife Dalton, Katie Corrigan 3, Claire Boles, Lauren Farrell McCabe; Cons: Dannah O’Brien 6, Pen try con, Lauren Farrell McCabe 4

Edinburgh Rugby: –

HT: Wolfhounds 50 Edinburgh Rugby 0

Needing a ninth victory of the campaign to stay clear of the chasing Clovers, Neill Alcorn’s side sealed a top of the table finish with an ultra-clinical 16-try performance against a young, injury-hit Edinburgh outfit.

Flying full-back Amy Larn scored the pick of the first-half tries, running back a kick from almost 80 metres out as she left her opposite number Hannah Ramsay for dead. The hosts led 50-0 at the break.

Talented teenage lock Alma Atagamen had touched down inside the opening two minutes, and Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Leah Tarpey, Maebh Clenaghan, and Linda Djougang also crossed, along with a penalty try from a maul.

Centre Tarpey finished with a hat-trick of tries – a tally matched by Katie Corrigan during just 25 second-half minutes – and Aoife Dalton, captain Claire Boles, and replacement Lauren Farrell McCabe added to the try haul as Edinburgh leaked 102 unanswered points.

Farrell McCabe landed four conversions to add to Dannah O’Brien’s six successful kicks, while the Wolfhounds looked most pleased to maintain their defensive shutout despite replacement Aoife Wafer’s late yellow card.

Full report to follow…

TIME LINE: 2 minutes – Wolfhounds try: Alma Atagamen – 5-0; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 5-0; 6 mins – Wolfhounds try: Molly Scuffil-McCabe – 10-0; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 12-0; 12 mins – Wolfhounds try: Vicky Elmes Kinlan – 17-0; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 19-0; 14 mins – Wolfhounds try: Amy Larn – 24-0; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 24-0; 17 mins – Wolfhounds try: Leah Tarpey – 29-0; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 29-0; 23 mins – Wolfhounds penalty try & conversion – 36-0; Edinburgh yellow card: Rhea Clarke; 29 mins – Wolfhounds try: Maebh Clenaghan – 41-0; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 43-0; 36 mins – Wolfhounds try: Linda Djougang – 48-0; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 50-0; Half-time – Wolfhounds 50 Edinburgh Rugby 0; 42 mins – Wolfhounds try: Aoife Dalton – 55-0; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 57-0; 46 mins – Wolfhounds try: Katie Corrigan – 62-0; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 62-0; 49 mins – Wolfhounds try: Leah Tarpey – 67-0; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 69-0; 52 mins – Wolfhounds try: Leah Tarpey – 74-0; conversion: missed by Lauren Farrell McCabe – 74-0; 60 mins – Wolfhounds try: Claire Boles – 79-0; conversion: Lauren Farrell McCabe – 81-0; 67 mins – Wolfhounds try: Katie Corrigan – 86-0; conversion: Lauren Farrell McCabe – 88-0; 71 mins – Wolfhounds try: Katie Corrigan – 93-0; conversion: Lauren Farrell McCabe – 95-0; 73 mins – Wolfhounds try: Lauren Farrell McCabe – 100-0; conversion: Lauren Farrell McCabe – 102-0; 78 mins – Wolfhounds yellow card: Aoife Wafer; Full-time – Wolfhounds 102 Edinburgh Rugby 0

WOLFHOUNDS: Amy Larn (Athy RFC); Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC); Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster); Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC), Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College RFC), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster) (capt), Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC/Leinster), Tricia Doyle (Railway Union RFC), Sophie McAllister (Ballymena RFC), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College RFC/Ulster), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC/Ulster).

EDINBURGH RUGBY: Hannah Ramsay (University of Edinburgh); Cieron Bell (Loughborough Lightning), Lisa Brown (University of Edinburgh), Giselle Chicot (Watsonian FC), Lucia Scott (Gloucester-Hartpury); Sarah Denholm (Trailfinders Women) (capt), Rhea Clarke (University of Edinburgh); Alison Wilson (Heriot’s), Karis Craig (Watsonian FC), Megan Riach (Garioch), Lucy Christie (Newcastle University), Natasha Logan (University of Edinburgh), Cat Moody (University of Edinburgh), Charlotte Russell (Watsonian FC), Merryn Gunderson (Corstorphine Cougars).

Replacements: Millie Capaldi (Heriot’s), Talei Tawake (Watsonian FC), Kaylee Fraser (Corstorphine Cougars), Rowan McPherson (University of Edinburgh), Faye Sutherland (Corstorphine Cougars), Pip Benson (Corstorphine Cougars), April McKenzie (Watsonian FC), Nicole Marlow (Cardiff Metropolitan University).

Referee: Paul O’Connor (IRFU)