Ireland U18 Women’s Training Squad Named

A thirty-five player Ireland U18 Women’s training squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the upcoming Six Nations U18 Festival in April, which takes place once again, at Wellington College in England.

The format remains similar to last year in that teams will play two 35 minute matches on the first two game days and finish with a full 70 minute game on the third and final day.

The squad includes six players who featured at the tournament last year – Bronagh Boggan, Emma Jane Wilson, Kate Noons, Usha Daly O’Toole, Siofra Hession and Mia Hennelley.

Merisa Kiripati, whose older sister Ivana was part of the Ireland U20s last season, is one of forwards named.

Matt Gill, U18 Girls Head Coach “I’m delighted to be coaching the Ireland U18 WXV squad once again as we prepare for the Six Nations Festival. I can’t wait to continue our preparation in camp and build towards the festival kicking off. It’s also very exciting to work alongside Murray and the rest of the management team. We have a very talented group of players coming in, with fantastic representation from all four provinces and the IQ programme.”

Ireland U18 Women’s Training Squad

Forwards

Bronagh Boggan – Wexford Wanderers/Leinster

Ella Buckley – Ballincollig/Munster

Usha Daly O’Toole – Gorey/Leinster

Lucia Dickinson – Cardinal Newman College/IQ Rugby

Uillian Eilian – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht

Aoife Grimes – Shannon/Munster

Diana Izekor – Longford/Leinster

Sally Kelly – Ennis/Munster

Merisa Kiripati – Creggs/Connacht

Mary McDonagh – Cardinal Newman College/IQ Rugby

Olivia McKinley – Banbridge/Ulster

Cara McLean – Larne/Ulster

Orlaith Morrissey – Ballinasloe/Connacht

Kate Noons – Port Dara/Leinster

Ciara O’Donnell – Enniskillen/Ulster

Roisin Power – Ballinasloe/Connacht

Roisin Ridge – Seapoint/Leinster

Grace Simati – Letterkenny/Ulster

Emma Jane Wilson – Port Dara/Leinster

Backs

Lily Byrne – Dolphin/Munster

Rebecca Cahill – Portlaoise/Leinster

Caitlin Crowe – Cavan/Ulster

Ailbhe Gannon – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht

Aoife Heaney – Claremorris/Connacht

Mia Hennelley – Ballina/Killaloe/Munster

Siofra Hession – Creggs/Connacht

Aoibhe Kelly – Tullamore/Leinster

Heidi Lyons – Naas/Leinster

Erin McConalogue – Inishowen/Ulster

Amy McConkey – Cooke/Ulster

Leah Nealon – De La Salle Palmerston/Leinster

Alex O’Connor – Navan/Leinster

Lani O’Donovan – Clonakilty/Musnter

Teni Onigbode – Clontarf/Leinster

Ava Usanova – Clontarf/Leinster