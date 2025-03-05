Ireland U18 Women’s Training Squad Named
A thirty-five player Ireland U18 Women’s training squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the upcoming Six Nations U18 Festival in April, which takes place once again, at Wellington College in England.
The format remains similar to last year in that teams will play two 35 minute matches on the first two game days and finish with a full 70 minute game on the third and final day.
The squad includes six players who featured at the tournament last year – Bronagh Boggan, Emma Jane Wilson, Kate Noons, Usha Daly O’Toole, Siofra Hession and Mia Hennelley.
Merisa Kiripati, whose older sister Ivana was part of the Ireland U20s last season, is one of forwards named.
Matt Gill, U18 Girls Head Coach “I’m delighted to be coaching the Ireland U18 WXV squad once again as we prepare for the Six Nations Festival. I can’t wait to continue our preparation in camp and build towards the festival kicking off. It’s also very exciting to work alongside Murray and the rest of the management team. We have a very talented group of players coming in, with fantastic representation from all four provinces and the IQ programme.”
Ireland U18 Women’s Training Squad
Forwards
Bronagh Boggan – Wexford Wanderers/Leinster
Ella Buckley – Ballincollig/Munster
Usha Daly O’Toole – Gorey/Leinster
Lucia Dickinson – Cardinal Newman College/IQ Rugby
Uillian Eilian – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht
Aoife Grimes – Shannon/Munster
Diana Izekor – Longford/Leinster
Sally Kelly – Ennis/Munster
Merisa Kiripati – Creggs/Connacht
Mary McDonagh – Cardinal Newman College/IQ Rugby
Olivia McKinley – Banbridge/Ulster
Cara McLean – Larne/Ulster
Orlaith Morrissey – Ballinasloe/Connacht
Kate Noons – Port Dara/Leinster
Ciara O’Donnell – Enniskillen/Ulster
Roisin Power – Ballinasloe/Connacht
Roisin Ridge – Seapoint/Leinster
Grace Simati – Letterkenny/Ulster
Emma Jane Wilson – Port Dara/Leinster
Backs
Lily Byrne – Dolphin/Munster
Rebecca Cahill – Portlaoise/Leinster
Caitlin Crowe – Cavan/Ulster
Ailbhe Gannon – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht
Aoife Heaney – Claremorris/Connacht
Mia Hennelley – Ballina/Killaloe/Munster
Siofra Hession – Creggs/Connacht
Aoibhe Kelly – Tullamore/Leinster
Heidi Lyons – Naas/Leinster
Erin McConalogue – Inishowen/Ulster
Amy McConkey – Cooke/Ulster
Leah Nealon – De La Salle Palmerston/Leinster
Alex O’Connor – Navan/Leinster
Lani O’Donovan – Clonakilty/Musnter
Teni Onigbode – Clontarf/Leinster
Ava Usanova – Clontarf/Leinster