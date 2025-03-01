Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 15 Results Round-Up

Old Belvedere and Galwegians picked up bonus point wins in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division , but Tullow made ‘Wegians work hard for the result at Blackgates where the hosts produced their best performance of the season so far.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 15:

Saturday, March 1 –

TULLOW 17 GALWEGIANS 29, Blackgates

Scorers: Tullow: Tries: Catherine Dempsey, Alice Carroll, Grace Kelly; Con: Catherine Dempsey

Galwegians: Tries: Gemma Faulkner, Orla Dixon, Emily Foley, Róisín Maher 2; Cons: Sarah Purcell 2

HT: Tullow 12 Galwegians 14

TULLOW: Hilary Fitzgerald; Alice Carroll, Jane O’Neill, Roisin O’Toole, Sara Rennick; Catherine Dempsey, Aoife McGrath; Nicola Kilcoyne, Grace Kelly (capt), Orla Hanlon, Carla Cloney, Aoife Byrne, Emma Byrne, Lana Brennan, Alex O’Brien.

Replacements: Anna O’Neill, Annie Gardiner, Leah Browne, Courtney Kelly, Lisa O’Toole, Leanne Savage.

GALWEGIANS: Gemma Faulkner; Kila Curran, Orla Dixon, Sarah Purcell, Emily Foley; Sophie Cullen, Megan Connolly; Ellen Connolly (capt), Jessica Loftus, Róisín Maher, Orla Fenton, Celia Killilea, Eve Tarpey, Mollie Starr, Sarah McCormick.

Replacements: Katherine Mahon, Yashoda O’Flaherty, Lorna Morrin, Sinead O’Brien, Laura Reddington, Holly O’Dwyer.

OLD BELVEDERE 41 BALLINCOLLIG 5, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Emma Tilly 4, Lesley Ring, Lisa Callan 2; Cons: Aine Donnelly 3

Ballincollig: Try: Brighid Twohig

HT: Old Belvedere 17 Ballincollig 5

OLD BELVEDERE: Emma Tilly; Vanessa Hullon, Elise O’Byrne-White, Minonna Nunsdedt, Megan Edwards; Aine Donnelly, Charlotte Nagle; Hannah Rapley, Lisa Callan, Hannah Wilson, Grace Tutty, Laura Carroll, Áine Rutley, Lesley Ring (capt), Kara Mulcahy.

Replacements: Amy Bond, Katie Layde, Chloe Ericson, Tania Rosser, Sinead Farrell, Georgia Foley, Kate Ballance.

BALLINCOLLIG: Kate O’Sullivan; Ellie Cournane, Michelle O’Driscoll (capt), Alison Kelly, Brighid Twohig; Emma Connolly, Eve Prendergast; Alix Cunneen, Aoife Fleming, Sinead O’Donnell, Amelia Green, Laurileigh Baker, Aoife Madigan, Michelle Stafford, Aoibheann McGrath.

Replacements: Chiara Calvetti, Niamh Doyle, Anna Kavanagh, Vicki Good, Fia Whelan, Miriam Murphy, Rachel Naughton.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE v WICKLOW, Stradbrook

* Match postponed and moved to Thursday, March 20 at Blackrock College school 4G pitch, 8pm

UL BOHEMIAN 28 COOKE 0, Annacotty

* Match called off – UL Bohemian awarded 28-0 result and five league points; Cooke deducted five points for conceding match

SUTTONIANS 0 RAILWAY UNION 28, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

* Match called off – Railway Union awarded 28-0 result and five league points; Suttonians deducted five points for conceding match

