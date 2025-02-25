Further Tickets Released For Women’s Rugby World Cup

Fans from around the world now have another opportunity to secure their tickets to the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup , with more tickets going on sale from 11am today .

With excitement continuing to build in England, those not wanting to miss out are urged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are available to purchase via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com, on a first come, first served basis until 11am on Friday, March 28.

Scott Bemand’s Ireland team will play defending champions New Zealand, Japan, and Spain in Pool C, with their opening fixture against the Sakura Fifteen in Northampton on Sunday, August 24 (kick-off 12pm).

Ireland will then meet Spain, their WXV3 rivals from 2023, in their second outing at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday, August 31 (kick-off 12pm), before clashing with the Black Ferns, in a repeat of last September’s thrilling WXV1 encounter, at Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium on Sunday, September 7 (kick-off 2.45pm).

Head coach Bemand brought together a squad of 40 players for last week’s camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre, as Ireland build towards their Guinness Women’s Six Nations opener against France at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, March 22 (kick-off 1pm).

Bemand’s side have a second Six Nations home match against England at Virgin Media Park on Saturday, April 12 (kick-off 4.45pm). Tickets for Ireland’s home games in the Championship in Belfast and Cork are on sale here.

The highlight of rugby’s calendar this year, England 2025 will be the biggest ever celebration of Women’s rugby, with the tournament already selling 50% more tickets than the last Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in 2022. Over 220,000 tickets have already been sold.

During last year’s application phase, supporters from across the world were eager to be a part of the celebrations, with fans from 72 countries applying for tickets.

Notably, ticket purchasers were evenly split between men and women, paving the way for the most inclusive and widely celebrated Women’s Rugby World Cup in history.

The much-anticipated tournament kicks off at Sunderland’s iconic Stadium of Light, with tickets for the spectacular opening match featuring the USA and hosts England available to purchase now in all categories. Prices start from just £10 for adults and £5 for children.

Due to unprecedented demand in previous sales phases, availability for England’s pool matches against Samoa and Australia, along with the final at Twickenham Stadium, is limited in this sales phase to ticket inclusive experience packages only.

Ticket inclusive premium hospitality packages are also available for all matches via experiences.rugbyworldcup.com, and will give fans the opportunity to secure a place at the tournament in addition to enjoying the best match day experience each venue has to offer.

All the latest tournament news, including the full match schedule, can be found at rugbyworldcup.com/2025.