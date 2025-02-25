BKT URC Reaches One Million Fan Mark In Record Time

Over one million fans have turned up to BKT United Rugby Championship games in just 11 rounds, which is the fastest pace ever for the league to break that attendance barrier.

It is just one of multiple new benchmarks set by the league this season, and comes just days after the single-round attendance record was set for the fourth time in little over a year with confirmation that over 160,780 fans turned up across round 9.

Since the BKT United Rugby Championship kicked off in 2021, the one million fan mark has been reached faster each season – two years ago it occurred in round 14, and last season it was round 12, before taking just 11 rounds this time around.

It is clear that the hook for fans going to stadiums or watching on screen is the competitiveness, unpredictability, and thrilling rugby of the URC, combined with unique match day experiences and industry-leading social content that is being produced season after season.

With seven rounds left to play, 15 of the league’s 16 teams are involved in the battle to reach the play-offs, and that appeal has led to yet more growth across the URC’s attendance, broadcast, and social audience figures.

In Stadium

In addition to the new single-round record, the average attendance so far is up 14% on this point last season (and 20% compared to 2022/23).

Teams across the league are growing their footfall with big events, bringing in new cohorts of fans, backed up by popular match-day experiences that goes beyond the thrilling contests, which in themselves mean more than ever before.

On Screen

Already the single-round record for the biggest broadcast audience in the BKT URC has been broken this season with 3.5million tuning in during round 3, and an overall increase of 2% which is expected to rise once outstanding fixtures are completed.

This follows on from the huge audiences that have grown since 2021 where over 120 million watched the drama unfold in the first three seasons.

On Social

Having surpassed one million followers on the league’s social media channels in the summer of 2023, the URC’s overall following across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X now stands at 1.5million which is a 12% increase since the season began – making it the fastest growing club rugby league in the world.

The league’s YouTube channel has doubled its subscribers in the past year and is about to pass 200,000, while highlight views are up 34% on last season which also drew 40.6million views last season.

On The Pitch

Already this season, close to half of matches (45.3%) played have been decided by seven points or less. This follows on from the first three seasons where the URC has celebrated three different champions from three different countries.

As of yet, the number one ranked team has yet to claim the trophy due to the unpredictable nature of the play-pff format where away wins have become more common.

In addition, the 2023/24 season was the most competitive in the league’s history with 11 of the 16 teams competing to reach the play-offs in the final round of the campaign.

Record Breaking Attendances:

Round 9 – Attendance by fixture

Munster v Leinster: 26,267

DHL Stormers v Hollywoodbets Sharks: 46,002

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors: 40,063

Zebre Parma v Benetton: 5,000

Connacht v Ulster: 6,217

Cardiff v Ospreys: 12,125

Scarlets v Dragons: 7,605

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions: 17,501

Total attendance: 160,780

Previous best single round attendances –

153,398 – Round 8 of the 2024/25 season

146,046 – Round 9 of the 2023/24 season

135,747 – Round 8 of the 2023/24 season

123,307 – Round 11 of the 2022/23 season

121,117 – Round 21 of the 2017/18 season

117,448 – Round 10 of the 2022/23 season