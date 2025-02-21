‘Training Against The Seniors Was Brilliant’ – Browne On Ireland U-20s’ Preparations For Wales

The Ireland Under-20 Men’s squad always get a chance to train against the senior team during the Six Nations window, and last Friday’s session brought the best out of the young players according to assistant coach Andrew Browne .

The Ireland U-20s (sponsored by PwC) used it as part of their preparations for tonight’s U-20 Six Nations match against Wales, and exposure to the senior set-up, coupled with their 33-15 bonus point win over Scotland, has them primed and ready.

Eoghan Smyth and Tom McAllister come in as the only two changes in the personnel, with McAllister, who has gained valuable experience with Ballynahinch in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A this season, replacing Alex Mullan at tightead prop for his first Ireland U-20 start.

“We were delighted to get the win against Scotland after a tough night in Cork the week before that against England,” said Browne, who is in his first season as part of an Ireland Under-20 Men’s coaching team led by Neil Doak.

That kind of gave us a little bit of a boost and then we trained against the Irish senior team (at the IRFU High Performance Centre) last Friday, which was brilliant. It was honestly one of our best sessions of the year so far. “Just going against quality players, a quality team. A different pace. Lads came out of it saying it was obviously really fast and really tough, but they belong there. Which was the real positive thing. “I think going into this week then, obviously the confidence from the win against Scotland, but also the confidence with that training session against the senior team (has helped). So we’re in a pretty good place.”

Garry Ringrose gave the point of view of the senior players when he was on media duty later that day. Having been part of an U-20 group that trained against their senior counterparts in years gone by, he knows how beneficial the joint-training session is for both sides.

It formed part of the Ireland Men’s mini camp last week as they build towards their own encounter with Wales, and the U-20s certainly kept the Guinness Men’s Six Nations table toppers on their toes as fresh opposition.

“There was a good buzz and energy (to the session), certainly from them (the U-20s) and the opportunity they have to train against the seniors, but then from us to keep trying to get better, improve and challenge ourselves,” admitted Ringrose.

“In the past I’ve been involved in a few intense sessions (between the seniors and U-20s), but I think we were warned and they were warned to make sure nothing came to blows.

“But it’s brilliant, and I remember when I was in the 20s and getting the chance to train with the seniors and it’s class experience.

“Then even for us now, when we’re training against ourselves sometimes we know the calls and stuff like that. It’s kind of good to play them against opposition that aren’t up to speed from that perspective and see what works and what doesn’t.”

The training run-out against the seniors also gave Browne the opportunity to check in with a few familiar faces and former team-mates at the HPC, including Cian Healy, Ireland’s most-capped player of all-time.

Together with Browne and fellow Ireland U-20 assistant coach Ian Keatley, Healy was an U-20 Six Nations Grand Slam winner back in 2007, and the Galway man, an Elite Player Development Officer with Connacht Rugby, has been hugely impressed by the prop’s longevity at the top level of the game.

“There’s a lot of young fellas as well that I don’t know,” Browne said of the Ireland senior squad. “But I obviously would have played with Bundee (Aki), would have played with Finlay (Bealham), and still we’re fully integrated in the Academy in Connacht.

“You’re nearly working with them day-to-day. Then even going back to as far as Emerging Ireland in 2015 with Jack Conan and a few other lads.

“Myself and ‘Keats’ were on the Under-20 team with Cian (Healy) back in 2007, and it’s just amazing that he’s still going. It was good to catch up with a few of those lads.”

Browne’s own playing days ended in 2018, two years on from famously winning the PRO12 title with his native Connacht. The former second row then had spells as assistant and head coach of the Galwegians senior Men’s team before returning to Connacht in an EPDO role.

Utilising his experience of the professional game and his coaching expertise, the 38-year-old has held a number of positions with Ireland age-grade teams in recent years, including three seasons as Ireland U-19 forwards coach, meaning he is well acquainted with this current U-20 group.

He also worked with Doak when the ex-Ulster and Ireland scrum half was in charge of the IRFU’s Combined Academies squad last season, and stepped in as defence and lineout coach with the Ireland U-20s for the 2023 World Rugby U-20 Championship when Willie Faloon was unable to travel.

Beaten finalists that summer in South Africa, the Ireland U-20s’ class of 2023 has already produced two senior internationals in Sam Prendergast and Gus McCarthy, who will both be on duty at the Principality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Hugh Cooney and James McNabney were brought in as development players for this year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations, and another of their former Ireland U-20 team-mates, Diarmuid Mangan, received his first call-up to the senior squad just last week.

Irish Rugby’s U-20 programme has proven to be a brilliant breeding ground for players and coaches alike, with opportunities for coaching talent opening up at senior provincial level – Mark Sexton and Faloon are reuniting with Richie Murphy and Jimmy Duffy at Ulster next season – and with the Ireland ‘A’ team.

Browne has added to his coaching CV this season as Connacht Eagles head coach for the IRFU 150 ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship. Provincial commitments aside, getting the best out of this current Ireland U-20 crop is all that is on his mind this week.

Asked about the changes to the team and also the bench, with replacements Conor Kennelly and Tom Wood set for their debuts tonight, he spoke about the importance of building more squad depth going from the U-20 Six Nations to the World Rugby U-20 Championship.

“It’s not like the other lads that are dropping out of the starting team or dropping out of the squad deserve to be dropped. They don’t,” he explained.

“We’ve always talked in the past with 20s about strength in depth, and especially when you get to the World Championship in the summer and not having lads exposed to a high level of rugby.

“You have Tom McAllister coming in at tighthead, who has done really well when he did come on in games, and then you have Mikey Yarr come onto the bench in the hooker position.

“Tom Wood coming onto the bench too. There are a few changes there, a few lads in line to get their first cap as well, which will be a nice thing.”

This will be the Wales U-20s’ first home match of 2025, and the Ireland U-20 management will have their players prepared for a fiery reception at Rodney Parade from a side that bounced back last time out to earn a hard-fought 20-18 victory over Italy in Treviso.

“We previewed the Welsh maul this week and they’ve got a number of tries from their maul against France and Italy,” added Browne. “That’s going to be a big weapon for them. Then some really good outside backs.

“You’ve got the likes of Tom Bowen, who has got a number of Cardiff caps, and you have (Aidan) Boshoff as well. They like to get the ball in their hands as much as they can. We’re previewing from that point of view.”