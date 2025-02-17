T1 Rugby Has Landed

The IRFU in conjunction with World Rugby have launched T1 Rugby. T1 is the newest non-contact format of the game and has been specifically designed to replicate the game of Rugby Union. With lineouts, scrums and rucks, this format of the game mimics the contact format as closely as possible and is an excellent way to stay fit, learn the sport or even stay connected with it in a more casual setting.

The Development of the format was led by World Rugby in consultation with Rugby unions around the globe, with the process and trials taking place over the last 3 years.

Irish Rugby already offers both Tag in our provinces and Touch through our partnership with the Irish Touch Association (ITA) and this latest offering can be played using either Tag or Touch as the tackle type.

National Rugby Development Manager Colm Finnegan said, “We are mindful of the need for innovation and provision of choice for all people who have an interest in rugby, outside of the traditional contact forms. Rugby is a sport for all and we are excited to add T1 Rugby to our suite of options.”

T1 Rugby Resources

There are a huge amount of resources on the World Rugby website to help schools and clubs implement the format and they can be found here.

IRFU designed T1 Rugby session plans and resources are available here

All our non-contact offerings on our website here.

For further information regarding T1 please contact your local rugby officer.