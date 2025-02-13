New An Post Stamps Mark 150th Anniversary Of IRFU

An Post has unveiled two new stamps marking the 150th Anniversary of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU). The stamp set comprises a national ‘N’ rate stamp for posting within the island of Ireland, and one ‘W’ rate stamp, for posting worldwide.

They feature action shots of professional and former underage players to showcase the leadership of the IRFU in promoting Irish Rugby on a world stage and developing the game at home. Four photographs of top-level adult players, Josh van der Flier and Beibhinn Parsons, as well as young club players Sam Kidd, Banbridge, RFC and Charlotte Fleming, Ballinasloe, RFC, capture the essence of the game.

The eye-catching stamps, and special First Day Cover envelope, all by Irish designers Unthink, are available at selected Post Offices nationwide and online at anpost.com/IRFU (with free delivery).



Speaking at the unveiling of the stamps at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin’s Sport Ireland Campus, Peter Quinn, CFO of An Post said: “An Post is delighted to release these special stamps to commemorate the IRFU’s 150th anniversary and the breadth of their work in developing the game. The stamps recognise a major milestone for rugby players and fans of all ages who contribute to Irish sporting life and who support the game from grassroots club to international level.”

Declan Madden, IRFU President, said: “The IRFU is delighted that these special 150th anniversary stamps will lead out Ireland’s national stamp programme for 2025. The stamps will carry such a positive message about Ireland’s sporting tradition, and Irish Rugby in particular. They will deliver this message to every part of our island and across the world. The stamps are a great tribute to all our national and club level players who have played our game over the last 150 years and to all those who have supported them on and off the pitch.”

Previous rugby stamps inlcude the 2018 release of Joe Schmidt and Jonathan Sexton, the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup issue featuring Niamh Briggs, and two stamps featuring Paul O’Connell as well as Donncha O’Callaghan and John Hayes.