Energia All-Ireland League This Weekend

The race for playoffs, promtion and the drive to avoid relegation are hotting up with just six rounds of regular season action left in the Energia All-Ireland League. Every point counts and every game presents a challenge or opportunity.

Men’s Division 1A

All games Saturday, February 8 at 2:30pm unless stated

The Dublin 6W derby between Terenure (4th) and St. Mary’s (3rd) always promises a packed clubhouse and plenty of action. It also presents an opportunity for Ballynahinch (5th) to make up ground on the Top 4 if they beat Lansdowne (6th).

Division 1B

Old Wesley (3rd) are the only one of the Top 4 sides at home this weekend. They host UCC (5th) who are 7 points behind them and 5 behind Blackrock (4th), who are on the road to bottom side Shannon (10th). Naas (7th) against Dublin University (8th) could prove crucial to both teams to ensure they stay out of the relegation playoffs.

Division 2A

Match of the day has to be Corinthians (2nd) against MU Barnhall (3rd), and with just 4 points between them it’s a must win for both sides.

Elsewhere Ballymena (9th) and Buccaneers (10th) are well adrift of the rest of the Division as they face each other on Saturday.

Division 2B

Dungannon (2nd) are at home to Wanderers (1st) on Saturday. The result won’t change their standing but a home win at Stevenson Park would put Dungannon in striking distance of top spot.

Bottom sides Malahide (10th) and Sligo (9th) face difficult home ties against Top 4 sides Clogher Valley (3rd) and Rainey (4th) respectively.

Division 2C

Dolphin (4th) are just 6 points behind their opponents Belfast Harlequins (2nd). A win would likely keep them in the Top 4 but the outcome of Clonmel (5th) v Ballyclare (6th) could also have a bearing.

Women’s Division

All matches Saturday, February 8th at 5pm unless stated

Wicklow (5th) travel to UL Bohs (2nd) on Saturday aiming to unsettle the reigning champions. Tullow (10th) are still in search of their first win as they travel to Suttonians (7th).