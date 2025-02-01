Higgins Stars As Wolfhounds Maintain Table-Topping Form In Glasgow

Eve Higgins led the way with three tries and two assists as the table-topping Wolfhounds outgunned Glasgow Warriors 64-21 in the Celtic Challenge at Scotstoun Stadium. Watch the match back on irishrugby+ .

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 6:

Saturday, February 1 –

GLASGOW WARRIORS 21 WOLFHOUNDS 64, Scotstoun Stadium

Scorers: Glasgow Warriors: Tries: Briar McNamara, Ceitidh Ainsworth, Emily Coubrough; Cons: Carla McDonald, Ceitidh Ainsworth 2

Wolfhounds: Tries: Leah Tarpey, Eve Higgins 3, Aoife Wafer, Linda Djougang, Brittany Hogan, Erin King, Katie Corrigan, Katie Whelan; Cons: Dannah O’Brien 7

HT: Glasgow Warriors 7 Wolfhounds 26

After falling behind to Briar McNamara’s opener, the Wolfhounds responded with tries from Leah Tarpey, Higgins, Aoife Wafer, and Linda Djougang, who enjoyed another 40-metre run-in, to lead 26-7 at half-time.

An entertaining second half produced eight more tries, although the sight of Stacey Flood hobbling off with an ankle injury was a cause for concern with the start of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations now seven weeks away.

Glasgow lifted themselves with two cracking efforts from Ceitidh Ainsworth and Emily Coubrough, but could only cut the deficit to 26 points briefly as the visitors’ clinical attack proved too much for them.

Player-of-the-match Higgins sliced through twice in brilliant fashion, Erin King surged in under the posts, and replacements Brittany Hogan, Katie Corrigan, and Kate Whelan also crossed to give the Wolfhounds their biggest ever points and try tallies.

Following today’s 10-try victory, Neill Alcorn’s side feature in a double header at Virgin Media Park next Sunday, facing third-placed Gwalia Lightning (kick-off 12.30pm – live on irishrugby+). Tickets are available to buy online here.

TIME LINE: 14 minutes – Glasgow Warriors try: Briar McNamara – 5-0; conversion: Carla McDonald – 7-0; 17 mins – Wolfhounds try: Leah Tarpey – 7-5; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 7-7; 23 mins – Wolfhounds try: Eve Higgins – 7-12; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 7-14; 30 mins – Wolfhounds try: Aoife Wafer – 7-19; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 7-21; 36 mins – Wolfhounds try: Linda Djougang – 7-26; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 7-26; Half-time – Glasgow Warriors 7 Wolfhounds 26; 43 mins – Wolfhounds try: Brittany Hogan – 7-31; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 7-33; 45 mins – Wolfhounds try: Eve Higgins – 7-38; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 7-40; 50 mins – Glasgow Warriors try: Ceitidh Ainsworth – 12-40; conversion: Carla McDonald – 14-40; 54 mins – Wolfhounds try: Erin King – 14-45; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 14-47; 62 mins – Wolfhounds try: Eve Higgins – 14-52; conversion: Dannah O’Brien – 14-54; 67 mins – Glasgow Warriors try: Emily Coubrough – 19-54; conversion: Ceitidh Ainsworth – 21-54; 73 mins – Wolfhounds try: Katie Corrigan – 21-59; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 21-59; 79 mins – Wolfhounds try: Katie Whelan – 21-64; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 21-64; Full-time – Glasgow Warriors 21 Wolfhounds 64

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Sky Phimister (Stirling County); Abi Evans (Stirling County), Briar McNamara (Watsonian FC), Carla McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Roma Fraser (Hillhead Jordanhill); Ceitidh Ainsworth (Stirling County), Mairi McDonald (Exeter Chiefs); Ailie Tucker (Watsonian FC) (capt), Aicha Sutcliffe (Stirling County), Katie Lindsay (Corstorphine Cougars), Holland Bogan (Stirling County), Aisha Zameer (University of Strathclyde), Freya Walker (Watsonian FC), Eilidh MacGilvray (Highland RFC), Emily Coubrough (University of Edinburgh).

Replacements: Megan Hyland (Garioch), Poppy Clarkson (Biggar RFC), Louise Downie (Ayr RFC), Kate Yeomans (Hillhead Jordanhill), Sophie Price (Hillhead Jordanhill), Mary Nelson (Watsonian FC), Poppy Mellanby (Biggar RFC), Orla Proctor (Harlequins).

WOLFHOUNDS: Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC); Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), Amy Larn (Athy RFC); Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster); Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC), Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College RFC), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster) (capt), Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster).

Replacements: Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC/Leinster), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster), Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere RFC), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC).

Referee: David Sutherland (SRU)