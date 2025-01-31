Clovers Looking To Continue Good Run Of Form

With their round five clash postponed last week due to Storm Éowyn, the Clovers are looking to pick up from where they last left off with their bonus point win against Edinburgh. They welcome Brython Thunder to Belfast, with the Welsh side looking for their first win in the competition.

The Clovers are in third place but with a game in hand on Edinburgh (2nd) and The Wolfhounds (1st). Their wins have come against both teams ahead of them in the table and Welsh side Gwalia Lightning.

Head Coach Denis Fogarty has made several changes as he looks to continue the Clovers fantastic start to the competition. Amee Leigh Costigan (née Murphy Crowe) will Captain the side this week in place of Enya Breen, who is rested for this game.

UL Bohs teammates Chisom Ugwueru and Caitriona Finn start at 11 and 12 respectively with Meabh Deely moving to fullback.

Emily Gavin starts at hooker, with Beth Buttimer on the bench. Sophie Barrett comes into the front row, Aoibhe O’Flynn and Jane Clohessy making up a new look second row, Jane Neill moves to 8 with Brianna Heylmann coming in at 6.

The match is live on irishrugby+ and TG4 Player

Clovers squad to face Brython Thunder, Saturday, Feb 1, Kingspan Stadium, 2pm

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock/Connacht)

14. Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union/Munster) Captain

13. Anna McGann (Railway Union)

12. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian/Munster)

11. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian/Munster)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

1. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union/Munster)

2. Emily Gavin (Railway Union/Connacht)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen/Railway Union/Ulster)

4. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemians/Munster)

5. Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

6. Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian/Munster)

7. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

8. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Replacements

16. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)

17. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian/Munster)

18. Saoirse Crowe (Shannon RFC/Munster)

19. Grace Brown Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

20. Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam Oughterard/Connacht)

21. Grainne Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians/Munster)

23. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians/Munster)