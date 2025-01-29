Ireland Club XV Training Squad Selected Ahead of Portugal ‘A’ Match

Ahead of their match against Portugal ‘A’ in Lisbon, the Ireland Club XV training squad (sponsored by Energia ) has been announced.

The Energia Club International team comprising of some of the most exciting players competing in the Energia All-Ireland League, will repeat last season’s successful trip, and play the Portugal A side on Friday 14, March 2025 in Lisbon with a 5pm kick off.

Ireland Club XV head coach Adam Craig has selected a 37-strong training squad, made up of players representing 14 clubs from three divisions of the All-Ireland League.

The squad will come together for three camps over February and March, and train at the IRFU High Performance Centre ahead of their game against Portugal ‘A’ on March 14.

Newly appointed Head Coach Adam Craig on the Ireland Club XV squad announcement, said:

“I am excited to coach such a talented group of players as we prepare for the upcoming fixture against Portugal. This squad represents the very best of the Energia All-Ireland League, and their selection is a testament to the outstanding rugby being played at club level across the country. Their skill, commitment and passion for the game have been evident throughout the season, and I have no doubt they will bring that same intent and pride to the Ireland Club XV jersey.” “The Energia AIL is the heartbeat of our domestic game, producing talented players year after year. It is a privilege for these players to pull on the green jersey and represent not just themselves, but their clubs, teammates and communities who support them every step of the way. As head coach, I consider it a privilege to lead this team. I am excited to work with them and to see them embrace this opportunity on the representative stage and I am looking forward to getting our training camps under way in the IRFU High performance Centre.” “We look forward to the challenge ahead and to seeing Irish club rugby take centre stage once again.”

Ireland Club XV Training Squad:

Craig Adams (Terenure College RFC)

David Begley (Young Munster RFC)

Mark Best (Ballynahinch RFC)

Tadhg Bird (Clontarf FC)

Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution RFC)

Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College RFC)

Charlie Connolly (Cork Constitution RFC)

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf FC)

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere RFC)

Richie Fahy (St. Marys College RFC)

Bailey Faloon (Young Munster RFC)

Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh RFC)

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen RFC)

John Forde (Cork Constitution RFC)

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf FC)

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster RFC)

Marcus Hanan (Terenure College RFC)

Conor Hayes (St. Marys College RFC)

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution RFC)

Conor Kelly (Clontarf FC)

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster RFC)

Adam La Grue (Terenure College RFC)

Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne FC)

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch RFC)

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution RFC)

Luke Masters (Cork Constitution RFC)

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley RFC)

Rory Parata (Lansdowne FC)

George Pringle (Ballynahinch RFC)

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch RFC)

Luke Rigney (Terenure College RFC)

Sean Rigney (Young Munster RFC)

Conor Ryan (UCC RFC)

Bobby Sheehan (UCD RFC)

James Taylor (Cork Constitution RFC)

Ronan Watters (St. Marys College RFC)

David Whitten (Instonians RFC)

Coaching & Management Team:

Head Coach: Adam Craig

Lineout Coach: Emmet MacMahon

Scrum and Defence Coach: Ger Slattery

Athletic Performance Coach: Mark Synnott

Performance Analyst: Michael Harding

Physiotherapist: Martin Dunlop

Team Doctor: Jay Cowie

Baggage Master: Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton