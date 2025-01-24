Storm Éowyn Forces Postponement Of Clovers’ Clash With Glasgow

The Celtic Challenge round 5 fixture between Glasgow Warriors and Clovers, which was due to take place at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday, has been postponed.

The decision to postpone the match was taken by the League due to escalating weather warnings relating to Storm Éowyn, and the dangerous wind conditions expected to occur across Scotland and Glasgow restricting the travel of teams and supporters.

A statement from the Celtic Challenge organisers added: “The safety of spectators, players, staff, and match officials, alongside the competition’s wider partners and suppliers, is our number one priority, leading to the competition’s decision.”

The Glasgow-Clovers clash will now be considered by the League’s organising committee for re-arrangement. Details of which will follow in due course.

All tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid for the rearranged fixture. The Clovers are currently second in the Celtic Challenge table following a run of three successive bonus point victories.

Denis Fogarty’s side now face into back-to-back home games, playing Brython Thunder at Kingspan Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 12pm – tickets are available to buy here), and then hosting Glasgow at Virgin Media Park on Sunday, February 9 (kick-off 3.30pm).

The Clovers’ home date with Glasgow is part of an exciting double header in Cork, with the Wolfhounds v Gwalia Lightning tie first up at 12.30pm. You can purchases tickets here via Ticketmaster.ie.