IRFU Calling on Clubs to Sign up to 2025 Canterbury Give it a Try Programme

The IRFU are formally seeking applications from rugby Clubs to participate in the Canterbury ‘Give It A Try’ programme for 2025.

The IRFU, in association with Canterbury, are delighted to run the Canterbury Give It A Try programme again in May/June 2025, and applications are now open.

Canterbury Give It A Try is an 8-week programme in clubs where girls aged 8-14 can learn to play rugby in a fun environment. Great fun, lots of games and a gentle and gradual introduction to the game of rugby.

Following another successful year of Canterbury Give It a Try in 2024, we are excited to once again roll out the programme. It has proved a popular initiative and played its part in supporting clubs as the growth of women’s and girls’ rugby continues.

From last year’s programme over 23% of new participants converted to full club memberships bringing over 400 new girls into our clubs.

For Clubs wishing to sign up to the 2025 programme, please fill out the application form below and please note, applications should be submitted before 14th February 2025 with successful clubs being advised by 21st February.

Click here to download the memo to Clubs

Click here to download Canterbury ‘Give It A Try’ information to Clubs.

If you have any questions, please email, Amanda Greensmith, or Orla Fullam-Smith.