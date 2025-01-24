Jump to main content

Ireland
Ireland Sevens Match Tracker – Perth

24th January 2025 14:14

By Editor

HSBC Rugby Sevens, Perth, Australia 24/1/2025 Japan Women vs Ireland Women Ireland’s Robyn O’Connor scores a try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Martin Seras Lima

The HBF Stadium in Perth plays host to Round 3 of the HSBC SVNS from January 24-26; with four different title winners across the opening two rounds in Dubai and Cape Town, New Zealand women and Fiji men lead the current standings.

The Ireland Women’s 7s side, who won this leg of the tournament last year, currently sit 8th in the standings and are drawn in Pool A with Brazil, Japan and New Zealand.

The Men’s team are currently in 12th place and face Spain, France and Great Britain in Pool B.

HSBC SVNS Series – Perth Results/Fixtures

Friday, January 24 – all kick-offs are Irish time

France 14 Ireland Men 5Match Centre

Japan 14 Ireland Women 7Match Centre

Spain 21 Ireland Men 5 – Match Centre

New Zealand 46 Ireland Women 0 – Match Centre

Saturday, January 25 –

Great Britain 17 Ireland Men 0 – Match Centre

Ireland Women 5 Brazil 26 – Match Centre

New Zealand v Ireland Men, 9.05am – Match Centre

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad

 

 

 

 

 

 