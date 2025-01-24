Ireland Sevens Match Tracker – Perth
The HBF Stadium in Perth plays host to Round 3 of the HSBC SVNS from January 24-26; with four different title winners across the opening two rounds in Dubai and Cape Town, New Zealand women and Fiji men lead the current standings.
The Ireland Women’s 7s side, who won this leg of the tournament last year, currently sit 8th in the standings and are drawn in Pool A with Brazil, Japan and New Zealand.
The Men’s team are currently in 12th place and face Spain, France and Great Britain in Pool B.
HSBC SVNS Series – Perth Results/Fixtures
Friday, January 24 – all kick-offs are Irish time
France 14 Ireland Men 5 – Match Centre
Japan 14 Ireland Women 7 – Match Centre
Spain 21 Ireland Men 5 – Match Centre
New Zealand 46 Ireland Women 0 – Match Centre
Saturday, January 25 –
Great Britain 17 Ireland Men 0 – Match Centre
Ireland Women 5 Brazil 26 – Match Centre
New Zealand v Ireland Men, 9.05am – Match Centre
Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad
Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad