EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 12 Previews

A potential huge round 12 in Division 1A sees heavyweights Clontarf and Lansdowne face off at the Bull Ring. Elsewhere, leaders St. Mary’s College and Garryowen, who both earned promotion last season, host last April’s finalists, Cork Constitution and Terenure College, respectively.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 12:

Saturday, January 25

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CITY OF ARMAGH (8th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (6th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LLWLWLWLLL; Young Munster: WWLLWLLLWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 82; Tries: Sam Cunningham 5; Young Munster: Points: Julian Leszczynski 83; Tries: Stephen McLoughlin 7

Preview: City of Armagh have lost by 4, 10 and 8 points in the last three rounds, so getting back to winning ways is vital here with only three points now separating them from the relegation play-off spot. Winger Sam Cunningham picked up his fifth try of the season away to Lansdowne.

Armagh have beaten tomorrow’s opponents, Young Munster, twice in the last year, including November’s 31-24 success in Greenfields. The Cookies led by 12 points at half-time against St. Mary’s College last Saturday, but leaked four tries in an eventual 15-point defeat.

Captain Alan Kennedy makes a welcome return to Munsters’ starting line-up, with former Ireland Under-19 winger Ihechi Oji and front rowers Christian Foley and Aaron Roulston completing the changes. They won up in Ballynahinch last season and are hoping for a similar result.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 27, 2024: City of Armagh 29 Young Munster 21, Palace Grounds; Saturday, November 16, 2024: Young Munster 24 City of Armagh 31, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

CLONTARF (2nd) v LANSDOWNE (7th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WWWLWWLWWW; Lansdowne: LWLWLLWWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 115; Tries: Tadhg Bird 7; Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 47; Tries: Andy Marks 7

Preview: A massive Dublin derby to bring these teams two-thirds of the way into the regular season. Clontarf put six tries past Ballynahinch to make it three wins on the trot, but they are without Ireland development player Hugh Cooney and Leinster’s Alex Soroka and Brian Deeny tomorrow.

Mark O’Sullivan and Stephen Ryan are added to ‘Tarf’s back-three, with James Conroy switching to outside centre. Jim Peters and Callum Smith come into the Dylan Donnellan-led pack. Winning at Castle Avenue could be huge for Lansdowne’s play-off hopes.

The headquarters club managed to win 29-26 away to the north Dubliners twelve months ago, thanks to a late Rory Parata try. For this rematch, Andy Marks, the division’s joint-top try scorer (7), and Hugo McLaughlin return behind a pack which includes Jerry Cahir, Chris Poole, and Hardus van Eeden as changes.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 20, 2024: Clontarf 26 Lansdowne 29, Castle Avenue; Saturday, November 16, 2024: Lansdowne 26 Clontarf 17, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

GARRYOWEN (10th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (4th), Dooradoyle

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WLLLLLLLLLL; Terenure College: WLWWLLWWWDW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Dylan Hicks 33; Tries: Donnacha Byrne 4; Terenure College: Points: Chris Cosgrave 73; Tries: Craig Adams 6

Preview: Bottom side Garryowen were well beaten by Cork Constitution last Saturday, outscored by seven tries to one in the end. Kelvin Langan and Ronan Quinn move to out-half and full-back respectively for the visit of Terenure College, who ran out 42-26 winners of November’s encounter.

Josh Boland, Lars Linnenbank, and Visiano Vaohea are all promoted from the bench for the Light Blues. Tightening up their defence is a must for the Limerick men as fourth-placed Terenure are currently the second highest scores in the division, averaging 27.3 points per game.

Unbeaten in their last five outings, including last week’s 25-11 success against UCD, ‘Nure make three changes in personnel. Conor Phillips comes in on the right wing for Henry McErlean who starts for Leinster tomorrow, and scrum half Chris O’Connor and hooker Max Russell also feature.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 25, 2023: Terenure College 52 Garryowen 0, Lakelands Park; Saturday, November 16, 2024: Terenure College 42 Garryowen 26, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st) v CORK CONSTITUTION (3rd), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: LWLWWWDWWLW; Cork Constitution: LWWLLWDWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Conor Hayes 77; Tries: Mark Fogarty 6; Cork Constitution: Points: James Taylor 62; Tries: Sean French 6

Preview: Leaders St. Mary’s College entertain Cork Constitution in a league fixture for the first time in seven years. Last season’s champions in the top two tiers go head-to-head, and the teams, who played out an absorbing 27-all draw in November, are only currently split by three points in the table.

Daniel Hurley, a late withdrawal last week, and Aidan Moynihan are Cork Con’s only changes, with Danny Sheahan’s involvement with Munster seeing George Good drafted onto the bench. St. Mary’s are eager to improve their home form after losses to Clontarf and Lansdowne.

This is an acid test of Mary’s title credentials, and former Leinster winger Michael Silvester dons the number 11 jersey in their only change to the team that won 35-20 at Young Munster. Captains Ronan Watters and David Hyland are set for a key individual match-up between the number 8s.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 27, 2018: St. Mary’s College 18 Cork Constitution 16, Templeville Road; Saturday, November 16, 2024: Cork Constitution 27 St. Mary’s College 27, Temple Hill

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

UCD (9th) v BALLYNAHINCH (5th), UCD Bowl

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LLLWLWLLLLL; Ballynahinch: WLWWWWWLLDL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: James Tarrant 51; Tries: Bobby Sheehan 5; Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 62; Tries: Claytan Milligan 7

Preview: Both of these teams hit a sticky patch either side of Christmas. Second-from-bottom UCD have lost five straight matches, while former table toppers Ballynahinch are without a win in four outings. Another tight tussle is likely, judging by November’s hotly-contested first meeting.

George Pringle’s last-gasp try was enough for ‘Hinch to take a 24-19 verdict despite a below-par performance. Leinster Academy centre Ben Brownlee starts tomorrow for a revenge-seeking UCD, and most of their changes are up front where Hugo O’Malley, Michael Colreavy, Gerry Hill, and Conor Tonge are all brought in.

Injuries are having an impact on ‘Hinch’s selection options, and tomorrow will see Paul Kerr replace Pringle at inside centre. Ulster’s James Humphreys and Conor McKee lead the back-line again, while their provincial colleague Reuben Crothers resumes in a back that has Bryn Ward at number 8.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 27, 2024: Ballynahinch 40 UCD 13, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, November 16, 2024: Ballynahinch 24 UCD 19, Ballymacarn Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

