Law Trials And Innovations To Feature Across Six Nations Championships

Following the success of several law trials and innovations introduced to the 2024 Autumn Nations Series , this year’s Men’s, Women’s and Under-20 Six Nations Championships will continue to promote the changes in game approach.

An incredibly popular addition to the Autumn Nations Series was the ability for referees to go ‘on mic’ to explain key decisions in decisive moments within a game for the benefit of those in stadia as well as being brought into broadcast coverage.

This feature is part of an ongoing effort to bring fans even closer to the key moments in fixtures and add another layer of understanding for fans following. To see the ‘on mic’ trial in action, click here.

New for 2025 in the Men’s Six Nations will be ‘Touchfinder’, an evolution of the Smart Ball technology that has established itself in recent years.

‘Touchfinder’ is intended to support the team of match officials, specifically assistant referees, in identifying exactly where the ball crosses the touchline, purely from kicks into touch.

Another positive outcome from the recent Autumn Nations Series was an increase in ball-in-play and speed of play as a result of the reduction to 60 seconds for conversion kicks, and 30 seconds to form scrums and lineout. This will carry through into all three Six Nations Championships.

There are two new global law trials (GLTs) to be introduced during the 2025 Championship too, adopted to encourage speed of play.

‘Protecting the 9’ will enable cleaner play at the base of rucks, mauls and scrums, and allow play on for uncontested lineouts that are not straight, creating fewer stoppages in play. For full details on these global law trials, click here.

Player welfare and injury prevention remains central to every decision and consideration across the game, extending to law trials.

Instrumented Mouthguards (iMGs) are an example of this and to ensure consistency between club and country, these will remain a feature of the Men’s and Women’s Six Nations.

For the first time iMGs will be applied to the Under-20 Six Nations. Sensors in the mouthguards monitor the frequency and magnitude of head acceleration during training and match play, and form part of the HIA process. To refer to previous news of their introduction into Six Nations Rugby competitions, click here.

Included will be the variation of the 20-minute red card that empowers referees to still award a full and permanent red card for deliberate and dangerous acts of foul play.

The 20-minute red card applies to technical offences. The offending team can replace the removed player, to punish the player not the team.

If the player receives two yellow cards, that equals a 20-minute red card, because if either offence is deemed dangerous or deliberate it would constitute a full and permanent red card.

The TMO protocol has been revised, meaning the television match official will have additional power to identify clear and obvious infringements in the final attacking passage of play before scoring (knock-on, forward pass, and in touch), and specifically within the final two phases (offside, maul obstruction, and tackle complete).

Commenting on the law trials that will feature across the Men’s, Women’s and U-20 Six Nations, Julie Paterson, Chief of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby, said: “Across the game, everyone is working together to ensure we are exploring new and innovative ways to make the game as safe as possible, alongside ambitions to enhance the spectacle for fans, and the experience for players.

“The Autumn Nations Series was a great case study for the progress that is being made, and it is going to be incredibly exciting to see this continue and evolve through the Six Nations Championships.

“The law trials and innovations being introduced are intended to enhance the experience for fans, but they are also there to clarify areas of the game for teams, coaches and players, while supporting match officials, with a spotlight on the vital role they play at the centre of our sport.

“New technology like ‘Touchfinder’ is testament to this, as is the option to go ‘on mic’, as they offer insight that benefits match officials and the fans and the teams involved.

“To continue the momentum created in the Autumn Nations Series, across each of the 2025 Six Nations Championships, allows us to ensure we are consistent in our approach and ambition to drive standards in all areas, across the elite Men’s and Women’s game together with development competitions.”