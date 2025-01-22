Energia All-Ireland League & Cup Fixtures This Weekend

There is a full round of fixtures in the Energia All-Ireland League on Saturday, along with the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup final which will be shown live on irishrugby+ .

Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Final

There will be a new name on the trophy this weekend as last season’s beaten finalists Bective Rangers face Enniskillen, who lost out in the 2023 decider. Ashbourne RFC are on hosting duties.

Energia All-Ireland League –

Men’s Division 1A

The season is hotting up and the race for a top four place is still wide open, with only ten points separating St. Mary’s College at the top from Young Munster in sixth spot. The clash between the leaders and defending champions Cork Constitution is a key one this weekend.

Men’s Division 1B

Table toppers Old Belvedere are seven points clear as they host sixth-placed Queen’s University on Saturday. Bottom side Shannon need a big performance and result as they travel to Nenagh Ormond, who occupy second spot.

Men’s Division 2A

The top four clash between MU Barnhall and leaders Instonians is an intriguing one, while Cashel, who host second-placed Galway Corinthians, have ground to make up after losing their last three matches.

Men’s Division 2B

Relegation-threatened pair Sligo and Malahide face difficult fixtures this weekend, taking on promotion-chasing Clogher Valley (3rd) and Wanderers respectively as they look to upset the odds.

Men’s Division 2C

Second-placed Belfast Harlequins are at home to Monkstown, who sit in sixth, in an encounter that will have a bearing on the top four. Bruff v Tullamore is a big game in the bottom half of the table.

Women’s Division

Wicklow lie just outside the top four on scoring difference. Jason Moreton’s charges entertain unbeaten leaders Railway Union on Saturday, while fourth-placed Old Belvedere bid to bounce back against Dublin rivals Suttonians.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.