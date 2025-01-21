Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 11 Reviews

Dramatic late wins and high-scoring contests were among the themes in round 11 of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A . Instonians regained top spot after a late Josh Eagleson penalty secured the points in a comeback win over Cashel.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 11 Results Round-Up

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A:

Saturday, January 18 –

GALWAY CORINTHIANS 19 BANBRIDGE 16, Rifle Park

Scorers: Galway Corinthians: Tries: Finn McNulty, Fiachna Barrett, Rory Glynn; Cons: Sean Naughton 2

Banbridge: Tries: Jack Hart, Matthew Laird; Pens: Jack Hart 2

HT: Galway Corinthians 7 Banbridge 10

A late Fiachna Barrett try saw Galway Coritnhians snatch a dramatic come from behind win at home to Banbridge.

Exchanges were tight in the opening half, tries from Jack Hart and Matthew Laird helped the visitors into a 10-7 lead by the interval. Rory Glynn had crossed for the hosts and while Sean Naughton converted, they could not grab another score to turn the tide in the half.

Hart slotted two penalties in the second half to keep Banbridge on top, although Finn McNulty did cross to reduce arrears with an unconverted try.

With Corinthians knocking on the door, Barrett sniped from close range to grab the winning try, and Naughton’s conversion helped them to survive a nervy finish.

GREYSTONES 46 BALLYMENA 12, Dr Hickey Park

Scorers: Greystones: Tries: Dylan Henry, Matt O’Brien, Craig Kenny, Stephen Bourke, Conor McAleer, Reeve Satherley; Cons: Killian Marmion 5; Pens: Killian Marmion 2

Ballymena: Tries: Alexander Clarke 2; Con: Callum Patterson

HT: Greystones 20 Ballymena 12

Greystones are six points off the lead of Division 2A after another sparkling performance at the weekend. The Wicklow men were clinical against Ballymena, Danny Kenny’s charges running in six tries in total.

It was the hosts who drew first blood when Stephen Bourke dotted down the opening try, converted by Killian Marmion. Ballymena replied at the other end soon after.

Their dangerous lineout maul saw Alexander Clarke touch down after they poweredt their way over. The game levelled when Callum Patterson converted.

Greystones restored their lead through a Marmion penalty, before the visitors replied with interest. Crossing for their second try to take the lead for the first time, as Clarke and their maul worked wonders again for a 12-10 lead.

From then on it was all the home side on the scoring front. Marmion restored the hosts advantage with his second penalty of the half, while Reeve Satherley crossed for their second try to grow the lead 20-12 at the break following another Marmion conversion.

One way traffic in the second half saw Craig Kenny, Matt O’Brien, Dylan Henry and Conor McAleer all score tries, with Marmion continuing his rich form in front of the posts with three more conversions, his performance on Saturday putting him top of the scoring charts in the division.

INSTONIANS 36 CASHEL 34, Shaw’s Bridge

Scorers: Instonians: Tries: Bradley McNamara, Bevan Prinsloo 2, Glen Faloon, Robert Whitten; Cons: Josh Eagleson 4; Pen: Josh Eagleson

Cashel: Tries: Ryan O’Sullivan, Alan Flannery, Jamie Ryan, David Upton, Joe Callery; Cons: Tim Townsend 3; Pen: Tim Townsend

HT: Instonians 14 Cashel 24

Nerves of steel from Josh Eagleson saw the young out-half nail a last-gasp penalty to see Instonians win a nail-biting encounter with Cashel.

The visitors were the first to pounce when David Upton touched down after a lineout maul, Tim Townsend made it a full seven on the board. Instonians replied at the other end with Bradely McNamara getting their opening try, Eagleson converting to level matters.

Cashel put themselves back into the lead after a super try from Ryan O’Sullivan that again Townsend converted. Glen Faloon replied at the other end in what was a back and forth opening half, with Eagleson again levelling matters from the tee.

A pair of unconverted tries from Joe Callery and Alan Flannery made it advantage Cashel at the break, they moved ten points clear at the whistle, 24-14.

Bevan Prinsloo started the second half in strong fashion for the hosts, running in their third try, with Eagleson accurate with the boot again to close the gap to three points.

Townsend slotted a penalty to double the Cashel lead, before Prinsloo touched down his second try, and Eagleson’s conversion had the hosts ahead for the first time by a single point, 28-27.

Rob Whitten furthered the Inst lead after that bonus point try with their fifth, Eagleson could not make this conversion and the lead stood at six points.

A big momentum shift arrived when Jamie Ryan touched down for Cashel, and Townsend converted for a one point lead. Eagleson had a penalty to regain the lead but it drifted just wide. On the second chance just in front of half way, Eagleson nailed the kick for a narrow two point win.

MU BARNHALL 22 OLD CRESCENT 10, Parsonstown

Scorers: MU Barnhall: Tries: Conor Lacey, Rob Holt, Eoin Kelly; Cons: Adam Chester 2; Pen: Adam Chester

Old Crescent: Try: Daithi Byrnes; Con: Ronan McKenna; Pen: Ronan McKenna

HT: MU Barnahll 15 Old Crescent 0

An impressive first half from MU Barnhall set the tempo in their clash with Old Crescent, as the KIldare men now have a four-point cushion built up to the chasing pack in the top four race.

It was an energy sapping opening half between these two, with 22 minutes on the clock before the first score was registered, Adam Chester dissecting the uprights with a penalty.

As the opening 40 minutes neared completion, Eoin Kelly and Conor Lacey crossed for tries for the hosts, with Chester converting one from two for a 15-0 lead.

Robbie Holt added their third try eight minutes after the break, as Chester made it 22-0 off the tee. The hosts controlled the scoreboard from then on, it took 53 minutes for their opening score as Daithi Byrnes touched down and Ronan McKenna converted.

The hopes of a late comeback would not come to pass, McKenna kicking a penalty in the 75th minute to reduce the margin to 12 points.

NAVAN 29 BUCCANEERS 5, Balreask Old

Scorers: Navan: Tries: Jayden Henderson, Liam McAree, Ben McEntagart, Rory Gordon; Cons: Tom Gavigan 3; Pen: Tom Gavigan

Buccaneers: Try: Daniel Hawkshaw

HT: Navan 22 Buccaneers 5

Navan climbed up to seventh place in the table off the back of a clinical opening half performance, setting the tone for a fourth win of the campaign.

Navan hit the ground running with Jayden Henderson scoring the opening try in the fifth minute. Further tries followed from Liam McAree and Ben McEntagart, both converted by Tom Gavigan, giving Navan a commanding 19-0 lead.

Buccaneers responded in the 22nd minute with a try by Daniel Hawkshaw, narrowing the gap. Gavigan extended Navan’s lead to 22-5 with a well-taken penalty in the 27th minute, which remained the half-time scoreline.

The second half saw both sides battle hard, but Navan’s defense held firm. In the 72nd minute Rory Gordon crossed for Navan’s fourth try, securing the bonus point. Gavigan’s third conversion of the day capped off a strong showing by the hosts.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B:

Saturday, January 18 –

DUNGANNON 23 UL BOHEMIAN 13, Stevenson Park

Scorers: Dungannon: Tries: James Girvan, Mervyn Brown; Cons: Ben McCaughey 2; Pens: Ben McCaughey 3

UL Bohemian: Try: Kian Regan; Con: Oisin Fagan; Pens: Oisin Fagan 2

HT: Dungannon 10 UL Bohemian 6

Despite getting the points over UL Bohemian, Dungannon lost ground in the title race as Wanderers increased their lead elsewhere. It took until the closing stages for Dungannon to ensure the win over the Shannonsiders.

In a closely fought opening half, the opening exchanges were dominated by penalties, with Ben McCaughey putting Dungannon ahead in the fourth minute. UL Bohemian’s Oisin Fagan responded with two successful penalties in the 12th and 16th minutes to give the visitors a narrow lead.

However, Dungannon regained momentum when James Girvan powered over the line in the 37th minute for the game’s first try, converted by McCaughey, giving the hosts a 10-6 lead at the break.

Dungannon extended their lead early in the second half with McCaughey slotting two penalties in quick succession. UL Bohemian fought back, with Kian Regan crossing the line in the 71st minute, and Fagan’s conversion narrowing the deficit to 16-13. However, Dungannon sealed the win in dramatic fashion, as Mervyn Brown scored a last-minute try, converted again by McCaughey.

MALAHIDE 18 GALWEGIANS 24, Estuary Road

Scorers: Malahide: Tries: Daniel Hayes, Sam McCoy; Con: David O’Halloran; Pens: David O’Halloran 2

Galwegians: Tries: Cian Brady 2, Rob Deacy, Oisin Halpin; Cons: Stephen Mannion 2

HT: Malahide 13 Galwegians 0

A massive second half performance saw Galwegians take five points to move fifth in the standings, Cian Brady and Oisin Halpin crossing late on to complete a come from behind win for Wegians.

Malahide had proved a tricky place to go in the past and maybe some nerves creeped in for Wegians in the opening half as the hosts were well on top. Malahide would take a 13-0 lead to the break, a Sam McCoy try, along with a conversion and two penalties from David O’Halloran had Malahide in the driving seat.

It took 54 minutes for Galwegians to grab their opening score, Cian Brady crossing for the first of two second half tries, which Stephen Mannion converted. On the hour mark they were over again, Rob Deacy this time touching down, the conversion just drifted wide and the gap was one point, 13-12.

The Tribesmen continued that rich vein of form and Brady grabbed his second to put them in the lead for the first time, Mannion slotting his second conversion to put a six point lead in place. Halpin made it four tries without reply as Galwegians roared home toward victory. Daniel Hayes did grab a late try for Malahide, enough for a losing bonus point to move them off the foot of the table.

RAINEY 50 MALONE 13, Hatrick Park

Scorers: Rainey: Tries: Jim McCartney 2, Ross McLaughlin, Killene Thornton, Jack Hardy 2, Ryan Davies, Daniel O’Neill; Cons: Scott McLean 5

Malone: Try: Michael Melville; Con: Matty Rae; Pens: Matty Rae 2

HT: Rainey 26 Malone 13

Rainey gained ground in the promotion race and with it the Ulster derby bragging rights, delivering a high scoring performance in both halves to pick up a valuable five points.

The pair traded tries in the early exchanges, Michael Melville and Killene Thornton (who is pictured above with his brother Tiernan, a Malone replacement) crossing for their sides, Matty Rae’s conversion had Malone narrow ahead 7-5.

Rae slotted a penalty to further the Malone advantage, however tries from Daniel O’Neill and Jack Hardy converted by Scott McLean turned the tide for Rainey as they moved 19-10 ahead.

Rae kicked another penalty to cut the deficit to six points, however Jim McCartney secured the bonus point just before the break and with his third successful conversion, McLean made it a 26-13 lead at the break.

The second half was all Rainey on the scoring front. Hardy and McCartney crossed for their second try respectively, while Ryan Davies and Ross McLaughlin also touched down tries, McLean slotted two further conversions in that second half spell.

SKERRIES 15 CLOGHER VALLEY 40, Holmpatrick

Scorers: Skerries: Tries: Ronan Mulcahy, Tim Deering; Con: Ronan Mulcahy; Pen: Ronan Mulcahy

Clogher Valley: Tries: Karl Bothwell, Luke Russell 2, Aaron Crawford, Callum Smyton, Kyle Cobane; Cons: David Maxwell 5

HT: Skerries 3 Clogher Valley 28

Clogher Valley climbed back into the top four with a high scoring win away to Skerries. Skerries have drifted to seventh in the table as a result of the defeat.

It was a swift start by the visitors with Aaron Crawford crossing after just three minutes, David Maxwell converted for a 7-0 lead. Ronan Mulcahy reduced the arrears with a penalty in the 17th minute, Valley hit back with interest four minutes later as Callum Smyton crossed for their second try, converted by Maxwell.

Valley were really finding their groove in Holmpatrick and in the 26th minute had a third try on the board, Luke Russell meandered his way in to touch down, and Maxwell kicked for a 21-7 lead. Russell added a second before the break as Valley went in 28-3 ahead, with Maxwell deadly accurate off the tee.

Into the second period Kyle Cobane touched down their fifth try as Maxwell missed the difficult conversion. One way traffic in Holmpatrick, but Skerries kept fighting away to grab a score. Just after the hour mark Tim Deering crossed for their opening try that went unconverted.

Valley picked up their final try through Karl Bothwell in the closing stages, Maxwell converted his fifth attempt of the afternoon. Mulcahy crossed in the final act of the game for Skerries, a sensational conversion attempt followed, as Skerries look to pick themselves up in the coming weeks.

SLIGO 12 WANDERERS 31, Hamilton Park

Scorers: Sligo: Tries: Stewart Cruden, Kuba Wojtkowicz; Con: Euan Brown

Wanderers: Tries: James Moriarty, Jamie Kavanagh, Mark O’Reilly, JJ McIlwrath; Cons: David Fitzgibbon 4; Pen: David Fitzgibbon

HT: Sligo 12 Wanderers 14

Leaders Wanderers continued their impressive spell in 2B, as they not sit seven points clear at the summit after a clinical second half performance.

The Chaps narrowly led 14-12 at the break, after a closely fought opening half in Hamilton Park. The boot of David Fitzgibbon proved the difference, as he converted tries from JJ McIlwrath and James Moriarty.

Sligo had Stewart Cruden and Kuba Wojtkowicz cross the whitewash, but Euan Brown failed to add the second conversion.

Free scoring all season, the Dubliners powered home to victory in the second half with two further tries from Mark O’Reilly and Jamie Kavanagh, while Fitzgibbon added seven more points to the board, converting both tries and slotting a penalty.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C:

Saturday, January 18 –

BELFAST HARLEQUINS 28 TULLAMORE 21, Deramore Park

Scorers: Belfast Harlequins: Tries: Mark Glover, Alex Pybus 2, Eddie Gorrod; Cons: Ben Power 3, Thomas Armstrong

Tullamore: Tries: Sean McCabe, Conor Dunne, Eoin O’Reilly; Cons: Conor Dunne 3

HT: Belfast Harlequins 7 Tullamore 21

A late try from Alex Pybus saw Belfast Harlequins stage a stunning second half comeback and remain firmly in the title race as a result.

Tullamore set the pace in the opening half with Sean McCabe, Conor Dunne and Eoin O’Reilly all crossing for tries, while Conor Dunne slotted all three conversions for a 21-7 lead at the break.

Eddie Gorrod crossed late for the hosts and Ben Power added the extra two. Whatever was said at the break really fueled the home side.

Pybus, Mark Glover and Pybus all crossed in succession to turn the tide in the second half. Power landed two further conversions, with Thomas Armstrong converting the final try to put the icing on the cake.

CLONMEL 29 MIDLETON 11, Ardgaoithe

Scorers: Clonmel: Tries: Freddie Davies, Tom O’Dea; Cons: Joey O’Connor 2; Pens: Joey O’Connor 5

Midleton: Try: JB du Toit; Pens: Jack Colbert 2

HT: Clonmel 16 Midleton 6

After a tightly contested start in Ardghaoithe, Clonmel flexed their muscle to move into the top four, as Midelton’s impressive unbeaten start to the season came to an end. Joey O’Connor again was the star of the show tallying 19 points from the tee.

For the opening half hour of the first half it was a real battle when Joey O’Connor and Jack Colbert, the pair traded penalties, with Clonmel taking the lead twice from O’Connor’s accurate boot, before Colbert replied.

Following the third instance O’Connor landed a penalty in the 32nd minute, Tom O’Dea crossed for the opening try five minutes later, O’Connor added the extras to put the hosts 16-6 ahead at the break.

Momentum remained with Clonmel going into the second half, O’Connor landed his fourth and fifth penalty of the half to further their lead before Freddie Davies dotted their second try, with O’Connor again on target. Midelton did grab a late consolation score as JB Du Toit crossed the whitewash.

DOLPHIN 54 ENNISCORTHY 28, Virgin Media Park

Scorers: Dolphin: Tries: Jordan Soli, Sam Boyle 2, Scott Sexton, Craig O’Connell, Darragh Buckley, Daryl Foley, Tom Sheehan; Cons: Jordan Soli 7

Enniscorthy: Tries: Rhyan Whelan, MJ Doyle, Tomás Stamp, Timmy Morrissey; Cons: Rhyan Whelan 4

HT: Dolphin 28 Enniscorthy 14

Dolphin avenged their narrow defeat to Enniscorthy with an empathic result at home to the Wexford men on Saturday. The result ended a six game unbeaten run for Scorthy as they dropped to fifth in the table as a result.

It was a strong start for the hosts. Scott Sexton and Daryl Foley crossed for tries converted by Jordan Soli. Scorthy replied through a try from MJ Doyle converted by Rhyan Whelan, and soon after they were level as Whelan ran in the second and converted his own try to make it 14-14.

The hosts picked themselves up from those two tries and grabbed two of their own before the break. Tom Sheehan and Sam Boyle crossed in succession and Soli slotted both for a 28-14 lead at the interval.

Into the second half Timmy Morrissey reduced the deficit to seven points, as he crossed for a third Scorthy try, Whelan with the conversion.

Dolphin powered on, nonetheless, from this point, Soli, Craig O’Connell and Darragh Buckely all crossed for tries in succession, Soli converted all three for a 49-21 lead.

Tomás Stamp added a fourth try for the visitors to end that scoring run from Dolphin, however the hosts had one final score before the final whistle. Boyle crossed for his second try of the afternoon as Dolphin moved up to third in the table.

MONKSTOWN 46 BALLYCLARE 33, Sydney Parade

Scorers: Monkstown: Tries: Martin Murphy, Paul Harte, Cian O’Donoghue, Matt Stapleton, Rob Wynne, Luke Kelly; Cons: Matt Stapleton 5; Pens: Matt Stapleton 2

Ballyclare: Tries: Mark Jackson, Jacob Scarlett, Joel McBride, Matthew Coulter, Ross Patterson; Cons: Matthew McDowell 4

HT: Monkstown 31 Ballyclare 21

For the second time this season, Monkstown avenged their defeat to Ballyclare in the All Ireland Provincial League Championship Final, as they ran in six tries in front of the Sydney Parade faithful.

Martin Murphy made it a great start for the hosts, crossing after just six minutes, with Matt Stapleton tapping over the conversion for a full seven-point haul. Matthew Coulter replied at the other end and Matthew McDowell levelled up the tie from the tee.

Stapleton restored the hosts lead from the tee, before Jacob Scarlett touched down a second try for the visitors, the conversion again good from McDowell for a 14-10 lead with 22 minutes elapsed.

Mark Jackson furthered the lead with a third try and another successful conversion from McDowell was making it all Ballyclare in Sydney Parade.

Monkstown hit back with three unanswered tries, Paul Harte, Cian O’Donoghue and Matt Stapleton all going over, Stapleton converting all three for a 31-21 half-time advantage.

Rob Wynne furthered the hosts lead early in the second half with an unconverted try, before Joel McBride got Ballyclare on the board in response.

However, from the restart, Monkstown were in again, this time Luke Kelly touched down, with Stapleton converting. A second Stapleton penalty grew the lead, before Ross Patterson grabbed a late consolation try for the visitors.

OMAGH ACADEMICALS 20 BRUFF 23, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Scorers: Omagh Academicals: Tries: Matty Eccles, Connor Watherston-Spencer, Phil Ewing; Con: Scott Elliott; Pen: Scott Elliott

Bruff: Tries: Paul Collins, Cillian Rea; Cons: Paul Collins 2; Pens: Paul Collins 3

HT: Omagh Academicals 12 Bruff 9

A try at the death from Paul Collins saw Bruff turn around a halftime deficit to record the win, following an end to end dramatic second half of action. Collins was the star of the show, with 18 points of his team’s total haul.

Collins landed two penalties to steady the visitors in the tie, before Matty Eccles crossed for the hosts to cut the gap. Collins again kicked a penalty to keep Bruff ahead, but Phil Ewing’s try combined with Elliott’s conversion made it a 12-9 lead at the break.

Bruff hit back early in the second half through captain Cillian Rea crossing for their opening try as Collins made it a four point cushion off the tee. Omagh did not wait long to reply as Connor Watherston-Spencer crossed the whitewash to make it a one point game 17-16.

Despite missing the conversion Elliott nailed a penalty attempt soon after to turn the tide with Omagh now ahead by four.

However, right at the death, Collins powered his way over to cross for an important try, the conversion putting the icing on the cake as the Limerick men sit four points outside the drop zone.

– Additional photos from Rainey RFC, Clogher Valley RFC, Belfast Harlequins RFC & Paul Condon/Clonmel RFC

