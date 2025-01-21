Munster Confirm First Senior Deal For Quinn

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Academy back rower Ruadhán Quinn will move up to the province’s senior squad next season on a two-year deal.

Former Ireland Under-20 star Quinn will progress to a development contract next year and will then progress to a senior contract for the 2026/27 season.

The talented 21-year-old came up through the ranks at Ballina-Killaloe RFC and Crescent College Comprehensive. He currently plays his club rugby with Young Munster RFC and has also lined out for Old Crescent in the Energia All-Ireland League.

He was a Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup winner with Crescent in March 2022, and joined the Munster Academy that summer.

At the age of just 18, Quinn became Munster’s youngest player of the professional era when he came off the bench against Zebre at Virgin Media Park in October 2022.

He was a key member of the Ireland Under-20 squad that won U-20 Six Nations Grand Slam in 2023, and helped the team to reach the World Rugby U-20 Championship final that summer.

To date, he has scored two tries in 14 senior appearances for Munster, bagging a brace against Zebre in Cork last March.

Munster’s Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Shane Daly and Alex Nankivell have all signed two-year contract extensions ahead of next season, with Quinn and Evan O’Connell joining Shay McCarthy in moving up from the Academy to the senior squad.