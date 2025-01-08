Lane, Corrigan And O’Brien Lead The Way In Celtic Challenge

Emily Lane of The Clovers and Katie Corrigan of The Wolfhounds top the try scoring tables for the Irish teams in the Celtic Challenge after three rounds, while Corrigan’s team mate Dannah O’Brien has scored the most points.

Rounds 1 and 2 in December saw the Wolfhounds and Clovers trade wins. The Wolfhounds came out of the starting blocks the quickest and notched up a 33-7 win at Energia Park just before Christmas, the return fixture in UCD a few days later saw the Clovers reverse the result with a 31-10 win.

Last weekend saw both teams in action as part of a double header at Kingspan Stadium. The Wolfhounds dispatched Glasgow Warriors by 48-7 and The Clovers beat Welsh side Gwalia Lightning 31-7. Both sides have ten points and sit 2nd and 3rd behind Edinburgh on points difference in the table.

This weekend sees third take on first as the Clovers host the Scottish capital side at Virgin Media Park on Saturday afternoon at 3pm – tickets on sale here.

The Wolfhounds travel to Parc Y Scarlets to face Brython Thunder, that game kicks off at 12 noon.

Tries Scored

3 – Katie Corrigan (Wolfhounds), Emily Lane (Clovers)

2 – Beth Buttimer and Hannah Clarke (Clovers); Erin King, Eve Higgins, and Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds)

1 – Alana McInerney, Ivana Kiripati, Jane Neill (Clovers); Alma Atagamen, Amy Larn, Kelly Burke, Niamh O’Dowd, Stacey Flood, Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds).

Points Scored

16 – Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds)

15 – Katie Corrigan (Wolfhounds), Emily Lane (Clovers)

10 – Beth Buttimer and Hannah Clarke (Clovers); Erin King, Eve Higgins, and Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds)

8 – Nicole Fowley (Clovers)

5 – Alana McInerney, Ivana Kiripati, Jane Neill (Clovers); Alma Atagamen, Amy Larn, Kelly Burke, Niamh O’Dowd, Stacey Flood, Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds).

2 – Caitriona Finn (Clovers)