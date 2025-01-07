Tom Ahern Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm that Tom Ahern has signed a two-year contract extension with the province. To date, Ahern has scored 12 tries in 53 Munster appearances and has also starred for the Ireland U20s and Emerging Ireland.

The towering lock/flanker came up through the ranks at Youghal RFC, Dungarvan RFC and Waterpark RFC.

Ahern made his senior debut as an Academy player against the Dragons in November 2020.

The 24-year-old established himself as a key member of the squad in the 2021/22 season, appearing in all three Champions Cup knock-out games against Exeter Chiefs (two) and Toulouse.

Ahern enjoyed an outstanding 2023/24 campaign and made 23 Munster appearances, including 14 starts. Playing at lock and in the back row, he earned a call-up to the Ireland squad for the 6 Nations but missed out due to injury.

The athletic, skillful and versatile Waterford man has scored two tries in seven appearances so far this year and made his 50th appearance for the province against the All Blacks XV in November.

The new contract will keep him at Munster until at least 2027.