Clovers Exact Revenge On Wolfhounds In Another Celtic Challenge Cracker

Ireland Under-20 hooker Beth Buttimer bagged a brace of tries as the Clovers triumphed 31-10 at the UCD Bowl to hand the Wolfhounds their first ever Celtic Challenge defeat. A full match replay is available to watch on irishrugby+ .

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 2:

Saturday, December 28 –

CLOVERS 31 WOLFHOUNDS 10, UCD Bowl

Scorers: Clovers: Tries: Ivana Kiripati, Beth Buttimer 2, Jane Neill, Hannah Clarke; Cons: Nicole Fowley 3

Wolfhounds: Tries: Alma Atagamen, Vicky Elmes Kinlan

HT: Clovers 12 Wolfhounds 10

Meeting for the second time in six days, Denis Fogarty’s Clovers side managed to avenge their 33-7 first round defeat to their Irish rivals with their superior lineout work and maul key weapons throughout.

The addition of three Ireland internationals to the Clovers’ starting pack had the desired impact, as a late first-half surge netted them tries from Ivana Kiripati and player-of-the-match Buttimer.

The Wolfhounds were 10 points to the good through Ireland Under-18 powerhouse Alma Atagamen (5 minutes) and dual international Vicky Elmes Kinlan (26), before the Clovers gradually converted their possession into points to lead 12-10 at half-time.

It was 31 points and five tries without reply in the end, as the defending champions struggled to contain their opponents’ maul. Buttimer and equally impressive lock Jane Neill were both driven over, the latter pocketing the bonus point in the 66th minute.

Hannah Clarke added a well-taken intercept effort to seal a huge result for the Clovers who play Gwalia Lightning from Wales in next Saturday’s Kingspan Stadium double header. The Wolfhounds will aim to bounce back against Glasgow Warriors.

Neill Alcorn’s charges had continued where they left off in the first game with a spritely start. Stacey Flood’s clever kick put them in prime position, and second row Atagamen impressively swatted away a couple of tackles to crash over to the left of the posts.

After Dannah O’Brien’s missed conversion, the Clovers responded with a nice midfield break from Edel McMahon and some decent possession. Captain Enya Breen used turnover ball to pin the opposition back with a well-judged kick.

Breen elected to go for the corner from a 14th-minute penalty, but an advancing maul was halted by a knock-on from Buttimer. The tit-for-tat exchanges continued with Erin King winning a turnover penalty before the Clovers immediately hit back.

Defences remained on top until a brilliant tackle-breaking run from Aoife Dalton, who almost made it over from near halfway. Méabh Deely stopped her just short, only for quick ruck ball to be worked wide by Katie Whelan and Flood for Elmes Kinlan to cross.

However, given their lion’s share of possession and territory, the Clovers deservedly got off the mark before the interval. Their industrious pack threatened from a maul near the left corner, before number 8 Kiripati grounded the ball from a strong carry.

Out-half Nicole Fowley nailed a textbook conversion from out wide to leave it 10-7, and the Clovers snatched the lead past the 40-minute mark. Again they put the squeeze on territorially, and a high tackle from Amy Larn was punished when Buttimer squeezed over.

The Wolfhounds were unable to capitalise on Eve Higgins’ jinking run, as the third quarter developed into a tense kicking battle and a real arm wrestle at scrum time. The breakdown was increasingly scrappy, with Breen and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird able to apply pressure.

Hammering home their advantage via a reliable lineout platform, the Clovers made sure to come away with crucial points from their next visit to the opposition 22 in the 57th minute.

Again their lineout drive worked to a tee – a real positive for coaches Fogarty and Leah Lyons, and influential second row Ruth Campbell – and Buttimer got the grounding to the right of the posts. Another classy conversion from Fowley suddenly made it a nine-point game.

Arklow youngster Neill then marked a fine individual display with the bonus point score. The title holders leaked a penalty to put the Clovers back in scoring range, and a well-directed drive ended with Neill dotting down to open up a 24-10 lead.

There was no way back for the Wolfhounds who were unbeaten in eight Celtic Challenge fixtures. The Clovers rubbed salt into their wounds when an attack broke down near halfway.

Clarke, another of the Ireland U-20 contingent involved, swooped on the loose ball to race clear and go in under the posts, giving Fowley the easiest of her conversions.

TIME LINE: 5 minutes – Wolfhounds try: Alma Atagamen – 0-5; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 0-5; 26 mins – Wolfhounds try: Vicky Elmes Kinlan – 0-10; conversion: missed by Dannah O’Brien – 0-10; 35 mins – Clovers try: Ivana Kiripati – 5-10; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 7-10; 40+2 mins – Clovers try: Beth Buttimer – 12-10; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 12-10; Half-time – Clovers 12 Wolfhounds 10; 57 mins – Clovers try: Beth Buttimer – 17-10; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 19-10; 66 mins – Clovers try: Jane Neill – 24-10; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 24-10; 73 mins – Clovers try: Hannah Clarke – 29-10; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 31-10; Full-time – Clovers 31 Wolfhounds 10

CLOVERS: Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht); Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) (capt), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians RFC/Connacht); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC); Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC/Munster), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster), Ivana Kiripati (Creggs RFC/Connacht).

Replacements: Emily Gavin (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian RFC), Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC/Ulster), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht), Grainne Moran (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster).

WOLFHOUNDS: Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC); Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC), Amy Larn (Athy RFC/Leinster); Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster); Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC), Poppy Garvey (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster) (capt), Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster).

Replacements: Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC/Leinster), Tricia Doyle (Railway Union RFC), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster), Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College RFC), Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC/Ulster), Erin McConnell (Wicklow RFC), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC), Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster).

Referee: Sam Holt (IRFU)