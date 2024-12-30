The Bateman Cup Final takes centre stage this weekend with live coverage of Lansdowne v Instonians on irishrugby+ on Saturday afternoon.

One of the oldest trophies in Irish Rugby the Bateman Cup, which was first presented in 1922, was won by the home team this weekend Lansdowne who beat Cork Constitution 6-5.

Instonians contested the second final in 1923, losing 14-6 to Bective Rangers. In 1927 Inst. and Lansdowne went head to head at Lansdowne Road with the Ulster club winning the final 16-8 – it was their last appearance in the final until this weekend.

Lansdowne have won the trophy outright six times, the last win came in 2022 against Young Munster.

This season the four provinical cup champions clashes in the semi-final with Lansdowne beating Sligo and Instonians beating Garryowen. The venue was decided by a toss of a coin.

The match will be live on irishrugby+ here.

Elsewhere there are two other league matches which were postponed due to weather condition earlier in the season. Tullamore host Belfast Harlequins and Ballincollig host Cooke on Saturday.

Energia All Ireland League

Saturday, January 4

Men’s Division 2C

Tullamore v Belfast Harlequins, Spollenstown, 14:30

Women’s Division

Ballincollig v Cooke, Tanner Park, 17:00

Energia Men’s Bateman Cup Final

Lansdowne v Instonians, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch, 14:30 – live on irishrugby+