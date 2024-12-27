Wolfhounds Starters Unchanged For Round 2 Of Celtic Challenge

The Wolfhounds team to play The Clovers in Round 2 of the Celtic Challenge at UCD on Saturday (12pm) has been named.

Head Coach Neil Alcorn has retained the same starting XV for the second of the seasonal derby matches. The Wolfhounds won the opening round by 33-7 building on a halftime lead of 14-7 to pull away from their provincial opponents.

Dual 7s and 15s star Stacey Flood, who scored one try and set up two more in that win, again starts at fullback with Vicky Elmes Kinlan and try scorer Amy Larn on the wings.

The international centre partnership of Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton are joined by Dannah O’Brien and Katie Whelan at 9 and 10.

Up front international props Niamh O’Dwyer and Linda Djougang pack down either side of Maebh Clenaghan with Alma Atagamen and Poppy Garvey continuing in the second row.

The back row sees Molly Boyne, captain Claire Boles and Erin King named to start.

In the replacements Lucinda Kinghan comes in as the only change.

Tickets are available here from ticketmaster.ie and the game is available on TG4, BBC, Rugby Pass TV and irishrugby+ platforms

Wolfhounds Team & Replacements (v Clovers, Celtic Challenge, Sunday, December 22, Energia Park, 4pm)

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

11. Amy Larn (Athy/Leinster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

2. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens/Cooke/Ulster)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan/Leinster)

5. Poppy Garvey (Railway Union/Connacht)

6. Molly Boyne (Railway Union/Leinster)

7. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster) Captain

8. Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Replacements

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar/Leinster)

17. Tricia Doyle (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow/Leinster)

19. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College/Leinster)

20. Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union/Ulster)

21. Erin McConnell (Wicklow/Leinster)

22. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

23. Megan Burns (Blackrock College/Leinster)