First Ulster Rugby Foundation Day Fixture Set To Kick-Off

The first ever Ulster Rugby Foundation Day fixture is set to take place tonight, Friday 20 December, at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast as Ulster Rugby host Munster Rugby in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

The event will be dedicated to supporting the impactful work of the Ulster Rugby Foundation – the charity arm of Ulster Rugby – and will bring together fans, players, and the community for a night of rugby and fundraising. All proceeds will support grassroots rugby programmes, community outreach, and inclusive initiatives focused on three key areas: women and girls’ rugby, disability rugby, and youth rugby.

Funds raised during the evening will play a vital role in advancing the Foundation’s mission to make rugby more accessible, develop young talent, and involve underrepresented groups in the sport through initiatives in schools, local clubs, and tailored programs for individuals with disabilities.

“We’re excited to dedicate Foundation Day to connecting with our community and encouraging fans to support the programmes that enhance rugby’s positive impact across Ulster,” said Head of Foundation & Development, David Johnston. “This day isn’t just about fundraising – it’s a celebration of the values rugby represents and an opportunity to help ensure those benefits are accessible to everyone in our community.”

Some of the fundraising and awareness activities around the event will include:

A match day raffle with 14 fantastic prizes up for grabs, including signed Ulster Rugby merchandise, hospitality match tickets and PizzaExpress vouchers.

An online auction is also live, with the opportunity to bid on items such as exclusive coaching sessions with Ulster players, behind-the-scenes experiences at Kingspan Stadium, and a superb range of sporting memorabilia.

Meet and greet opportunities with Ulster players.

A regular giving campaign is also being launched on match day, giving individuals and businesses the opportunity to support community rugby initiatives year-round.

For more information on the Ulster Rugby Foundation, visit ulster.rugby/foundation or email urfoundation@ulsterrugby.com.