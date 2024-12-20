Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Final to take place in Dundalk RFC

The venue for the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup final will take place in Dundalk RFC on Sunday 19, January 2025.

The finalists for the 2024-25 Energia Women’s Junior Cup are Malone RFC and last year’s champions MU Barnhall RFC. For the third year in a row MU Barnhall will contest the Energia All Ireland Women’s Junior Cup final.

The semi-finals took place in November and after overcoming both Tuam/Oughterard and Tralee, Malone and MU Barnhall will now face each other on 19th January to claim the 2024/25 Energia Women’s Junior Cup title.

The final will be streamed live on IrishRugby+, Sign up for free and watch the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Final Live – register here.