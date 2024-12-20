Clovers Team Named For First Round Of Celtic Challenge

The Celtic Challenge kicks off this weekend with a mouth-watering derby at Energia Park on Sunday, December 22 nd as the Clovers take on reigning champions the Wolfhounds.

Tickets on sale here

This is the first of two festive clashes between the Irish sides in the tournament with UCD playing host to Round 2 on December 28th to Round 2.

Clovers Head Coach Denis Fogarty, whose coaching ticket includes former internationals Larissa Muldoon and Leah Lyons, has named Munster and Ireland star Enya Breen to captain the team.

Breen is joined in the centre by Ellen Boylan, who lined out for the Ireland U-20s last summer and there’s plenty of experience at 9 and 10 with Emily Lane and Nicole Fowley teaming up.

Meabh Deely is named at fullback with Chisom Ugwueru and Hannah Clarke on the wings.

Up front Siobhán McCarthy, Beth Buttimer and Sophie Barrett form an exciting front row unit while Jane Neill, who captained the Ireland Women’s U-20 side during the Summer Series has been included in the 2nd Row alongside Ruth Campbell who won her first Ireland cap in the 150 Anniversary match against Australia at the start of the season.

Jemima Adams Verling, capped at Ireland U-18s last season, lines out at 6 with the hugely experienced Deirbhile Nic a Bháird named at 7 and Ireland U-20s star Ivana Kiripati at 8.

The Clovers can also call on the experience of Ireland internationals Edel McMahon and Amee Leigh Costigan who are named in the replacements.

Clovers Head Coach Denis Fogarty commented, “This is a huge year for Women’s rugby with the Rugby World Cup in England. Before that we have the Six Nations and right now the Celtic Challenge. The players know the challenge and the opportunity that lies ahead, and they’ve been working incredibly hard.

“I’ve seen first-hand the growth and development of these players over the last year. Add to that some really exciting young talent coming through the age grade sides and we’re really looking forward to kicking things off against the Wolfhounds on Sunday”.

Coverage of the Celtic Challenge is available on TG4, BBC (Northern Ireland, Scotland & Wales), RugbyPass TV and irishrugby+

Clovers Team & Replacements (v Wolfhounds, Celtic Challenge, Sunday, December 22, Energia Park, 4pm)

15. Meabh Deely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

14. Hannah Clarke (Galwegians/Connacht)

13. Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College/Munster)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College/Munster) Captain

11. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian/Munster)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

1. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union/Munster)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen/Railway Union/Ulster)

4. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

5. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

6. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs/Connacht)

7. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

8. Ivana Kiripati (Creggs/Connacht)

Replacements

16. Saoirse Crowe (Shannon/Munster)

17. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian/Munster)

18. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke/Ulster)

19. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union/Connacht)

20. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)

21. Grainne Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian/Munster)

23. Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union/Munster)