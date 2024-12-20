Wolfhounds Team Named For Celtic Challenge Opener

The Wolfhounds begin their defence of the Celtic Challenge trophy with a local derby against the Clovers on Sunday, December 22 nd at Energia Park (kick off at 4pm).

Wolfhounds Head Coach Neill Alcorn, who is joined by former Ireland international Maz Reilly and Ben Martin, has named the team to kick off the tournament with Claire Boles as captain.

Alcorn has mixed youth and experience throughout the side starting up front with international props Niamh O’Dowd and Linda Djougang packing down either side of rising Ulster hooker Maebh Clenaghan.

In the second row Alma Atagamen teams up with Poppy Garvey while in the backrow World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Erin King is named at 8 with Molly Boyne and the captain Boles at 6 and 7.

Katie Whelan partners Dannah O’Brien in the half-backs while Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton form a strong centre partnership. Dual 7s and 15s and Olympian Stacey Flood is named at fullback with Amy Larn and fellow Olympian Vicky Elmes Kinlan completing the back three.

Speaking about the first-round match Alcorn said, “We’re excited to get going this weekend. We may have won last year but it’s a clean slate as far as the players are concerned. Obviously, we want to build on what we did but there are new faces in the side who have an opportunity to impress in what promises to be a big year for the Women’s game.

The recent performances by Ireland in the 150 match and the WXV1 have shown the talent that we have, and we’ve seen the emergence of some really promising young players coming through the U18s and U20s. We want to give them every opportunity to put their hands up for selection.”

Coverage of the Celtic Challenge is available on TG4, BBC (Northern Ireland, Scotland & Wales), RugbyPass TV and irishrugby+

Wolfhounds Team & Replacements (v Clovers, Celtic Challenge, Sunday, December 22, Energia Park, 4pm)

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

11. Amy Larn (Athy/Leinster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

2. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens/Cooke/Ulster)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan/Leinster)

5. Poppy Garvey (Railway Union/Connacht)

6. Molly Boyne (Railway Union/Leinster)

7. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster) Captain

8. Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Replacements

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar/Leinster)

17. Tricia Doyle (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow/Leinster)

19. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College/Leinster)

20. Ciara Short (Wicklow/Leinster)

21. Erin McConnell (Wicklow/Leinster)

22. Megan Burns (Blackrock College/Leinster)

23. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)