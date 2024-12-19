Ireland Sevens Star Ward Signs Three-Year Contract With Ulster
Ulster Rugby have announced that Zac Ward has signed a three-year deal with the province, which will see him playing in an Ulster jersey until at least 2028.
The 26-year-old joined Ulster on a trial period following his success with the Ireland Men’s Sevens programme, culminating in his impressive performances at last summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.
Ward’s stellar displays on the Sevens circuit were recognised with his individual accolades for 2023/24, winning the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Sevens Player of the Year and the Tritonlake Men’s Sevens Players’ Player of the Year awards.
After joining the Ulster senior Men’s squad in the summer, he has been transitioning to a new position on the wing, and made his Ulster debut against Bordeaux-Bègles in the Investec Champions Cup last Saturday.
The Ballynahinch clubman also gained some valuable experience on the wing in an Ireland jersey, playing for Emerging Ireland during their tour to South Africa earlier in the season.
Ward’s deal adds to an already proud family connection with the province. His father Andy was an integral part of the 1999 European Cup winning team, and his younger brother, Bryn, is currently in the Ulster Rugby Academy.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, said: “We identified Zac as somebody who could be a good addition to the senior squad, and we have been impressed with how he has settled into the group.
“Watching his performances in the Sevens game, we felt that he showcased a number of transferable skills for the 15s game, with his strengths in ball-carrying, his speed, aerial skills, and try-scoring ability all strong attributes for playing in the back-field.
“It’s also a great example of someone who hasn’t come through the traditional route into the senior Men’s side, so credit to Zac and the journey he has been on.
“We feel Zac can make a real impact for us in the seasons to come.”
Ward added: “After the Olympics in Paris, I was ready for a change after some amazing experiences with the Ireland Sevens programme.
“I always dreamed of playing for my home province as a boy, as I watched my dad play in an Ulster jersey growing up.
“I’m also mates with a few of the guys who were already in the side, and the others were fantastic in welcoming me into the set-up.
“With the help of the coaches, players, and staff here, I want to kick on and hopefully make plenty of good memories playing for Ulster.”