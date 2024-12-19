Ireland Sevens Star Ward Signs Three-Year Contract With Ulster

The 26-year-old joined Ulster on a trial period following his success with the Ireland Men’s Sevens programme, culminating in his impressive performances at last summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Ward’s stellar displays on the Sevens circuit were recognised with his individual accolades for 2023/24, winning the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Sevens Player of the Year and the Tritonlake Men’s Sevens Players’ Player of the Year awards.

After joining the Ulster senior Men’s squad in the summer, he has been transitioning to a new position on the wing, and made his Ulster debut against Bordeaux-Bègles in the Investec Champions Cup last Saturday.

The Ballynahinch clubman also gained some valuable experience on the wing in an Ireland jersey, playing for Emerging Ireland during their tour to South Africa earlier in the season.

Ward’s deal adds to an already proud family connection with the province. His father Andy was an integral part of the 1999 European Cup winning team, and his younger brother, Bryn, is currently in the Ulster Rugby Academy.