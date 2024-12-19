Ulster Make Four Changes Up Front For Visit Of Munster

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made five personnel changes for Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship round 8 date with Munster at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm). Tickets are still available here .

John Cooney returns from a hamstring injury to join Aidan Morgan at half-back, and 20-year-old Academy out-half Jack Murphy could make his senior debut for the province as a replacement.

Ireland internationals Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole pack down in the front row this week with Andrew Warwick, and Alan O’Connor replaces the injured Iain Henderson in the second row, partnering Kieran Treadwell while also standing in as captain.

With Ireland duo Cormac Izuchukwu and Nick Timoney among the walking wounded following last Saturday’s disappointing Investec Champions Cup defeat to Bordeaux-Bègles, James McNabney and Marcus Rea both start in the back row alongside number 8 David McCann.

Apart from Cooney’s inclusion, Ulster’s back-line is unchanged from that 40-19 loss. Zac Ward makes his URC debut on the left wing, combining again in the back-three with Michael Lowry and Werner Kok, who notched his first home try for the province against Bordeaux.

Jude Postlethwaite and Stuart McCloskey continue together in midfield, and the reserve backs include potential debutant Murphy and fellow Academy player Rory Telfer, who is poised to make his maiden URC appearance just a week on from his senior bow.

Dave Shanahan provides the other back-line option for Murphy’s charges, with John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, and Matthew Rea selected as the forward reinforcements.

After losing out to French sides Toulouse and Bordeaux in the opening rounds of the Champions Cup, the Ulstermen are aim to get back on track in the URC with two interprovincial derbies to see out what has been a whirlwind 2024.

With Ulster sitting 10th in the URC table and Munster just behind them, Ulster assistant coach Jimmy Duffy said: “I think a lot of the time in Ireland you’ll have a game-plan but you kind of get out of the lads’ way because they bring their own niggle (to an interprovincial derby).

“Munster are very, very proud. Those guys are starting to put some real patterns together so they can cause you a lot of problems around the contact area.

“The set-piece is strong as well, they’ve got some really exciting backs, so we’re clued in in terms of how good they are, but interpros will bring their own spark.”

He added: “The morale’s been pretty good. We went through a review (of the Bordeaux game) yesterday and then we had a review/preview this morning – just kind of going after the positives, really.

“We’ve all spoken about it being a young group and giving it time but they’re still ambitious. They want to perform and they’ve seen last year’s French finalists and the European champions in the last couple of weekends.

“That’s where you learn, that’s where you get burnt and you get better. It’s not doom and gloom in there by any means.”

ULSTER (v Munster): Michael Lowry; Werner Kok, Jude Postlethwaite, Stuart McCloskey, Zac Ward; Aidan Morgan, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (capt), Kieran Treadwell, James McNabney, Marcus Rea, David McCann.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, Matthew Rea, Dave Shanahan, Jack Murphy, Rory Telfer.