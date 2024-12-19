Ireland Club XV To Play Portugal ‘A’ In March

The Ireland Club XV squad, sponsored by Energia, will travel to Lisbon in March of next year to play a Portugal ‘A’ side. The Energia International Club team will repeat last season’s successful trip, and play the Portugal A side on Friday 14, March 2025 in Lisbon with a 5pm kick off.

The Ireland Club XV side, which will be made up of some of the most exciting players competing in the Energia All-Ireland League, will play at Agronomia Rugby Club in Lisbon.

The Club XV side will also have a new coaching team, with Ballynahinch’s Adam Craig taking on the role of head coach, along with lineout coach Emmet MacMahon and scrum and defence coach Ger Slattery.

Adam is currently Head Coach at Ballynahinch RFC and doubles up his responsibilities as Head of Rugby at Sullivan Upper School.

Emmet MacMahon has been appointed Lineout Coach. Emmet currently acts as Director of Rugby at UCD and this will be his second outing with the Irish Clubs XV. Ger Slattery, a former Irish Club International himself, will act as Scrum & Defence coach. Ger is the current Head Coach at Young Munster RFC and this will be his first season involved with the Club XV side.

Terenure College’s Mark Hamilton has once again been appointed a Team Manager.

A nomination form has been issued to all clubs and once selected by head coach Adam Craig, the Ireland Club XV group will come together for three camps and train at the IRFU High Performance Centre, ahead of the fixture.

Commenting on the fixture announcement, IRFU Director of Rugby Development, Colin McEntee, said: