Carson ‘Excited For What Future Holds’ As Three-Year Ulster Deal Announced

The Lisburn man has enjoyed a breakthrough 2024/25 season, making an impact on his first senior start in October when he scored a second half try against the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Carson has continued to grow in stature and has made seven senior appearances to date, notably scoring two tries during last month’s interprovincial derby against Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.

The exciting 22-year-old playmaker is a former Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam winner under current Ulster head coach Richie Murphy, having formed a strong partnership with fellow Ulster centre Jude Postlethwaite.

Carson began his career playing mini rugby with Lisburn RFC and went on to play in the same Wallace High School team as Nathan Doak. He also gained valuable experience at club level with Banbridge RFC, and Ballynahinch RFC more recently.