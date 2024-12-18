Carson ‘Excited For What Future Holds’ As Three-Year Ulster Deal Announced
Ulster Rugby have confirmed that centre Ben Carson has put pen to paper on a three year-extension that will keep him in an Ulster jersey until at least 2028.
The Lisburn man has enjoyed a breakthrough 2024/25 season, making an impact on his first senior start in October when he scored a second half try against the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Carson has continued to grow in stature and has made seven senior appearances to date, notably scoring two tries during last month’s interprovincial derby against Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.
The exciting 22-year-old playmaker is a former Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam winner under current Ulster head coach Richie Murphy, having formed a strong partnership with fellow Ulster centre Jude Postlethwaite.
Carson began his career playing mini rugby with Lisburn RFC and went on to play in the same Wallace High School team as Nathan Doak. He also gained valuable experience at club level with Banbridge RFC, and Ballynahinch RFC more recently.
Reacting to today’s announcement, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, said: “We are delighted to secure Ben’s future for the next three years, and are excited to see how he grows in the Ulster jersey.
“He is a tenacious centre who is busy around the park, and has undoubtedly been one of the biggest improvers in our squad over the last six to 12 months.
“That growth has translated into strong recent performances and Ben putting his hand up for selection every week.”
Carson added: “I’m so excited for what the future holds. It’s been a dream of mine since I was young to play for Ulster, and this season I have earned more opportunities to stake my claim.
“For me, I want to keep developing my game and establish myself within the team in the months ahead.”