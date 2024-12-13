EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 9 Previews

The first half of an enthralling Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A season wraps up with two local derbies in Dublin and Limerick bringing plenty of festive cheer.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 9:

Saturday, December 14

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

LANSDOWNE (7th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st), Aviva Stadium back pitch, tonight, 8pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: LWLWLLWW; St. Mary’s College: LWLWWWDW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 35; Tries: Andy Marks 6; St. Mary’s College: Conor Hayes 50; Tries: Myles Carey 5

Preview: The round 9 action kicks off with what is sure to be a keenly-contested Dublin derby. St. Mary’s College venture to headquarters on the back of a five-match unbeaten run, which includes a draw away to defending champions Cork Constitution and last week’s win over Young Munster.

Andy Marks’ sixth try of the season sealed a hard-fought victory for Lansdowne in Armagh, and they are boosted tonight by the inclusion of Leinster Academy star Charlie Tector at half-back alongside his provincial colleague, Cormac Foley. Back rowers Barry Fitzpatrick and Hardus van Eeden also start.

As well as moving to the top of the table, St. Mary’s have the division’s leading lineout stealer in former Ulster forward Greg Jones (7). He has been their most used player apart from another ex-professional, out-half Conor Dean, who has played all bar five minutes of their eight matches to date.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, October 27, 2017: St. Mary’s College 7 Lansdowne 33, Templeville Road; Friday, February 16, 2018: Lansdowne 16 St. Mary’s College 9, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

CLONTARF (3rd) v CITY OF ARMAGH (8th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WWWLWWLW; City of Armagh: LLWLWLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 80; Tries: Tadhg Bird 6; City of Armagh: Kyle Faloon 63; Tries: Sam Cunningham 3

Preview: The result and manner of Clontarf’s performance in Ballynahinch last week would have seen plenty of other teams sit up and take note. Centre Tadhg Bird touched down twice at Ballymacarn Park, and Conor Kelly remained top of the scoring charts with a dozen points from the tee.

Andy Wood’s men are chasing a quick-fire Ulster double, and managed to beat City of Armagh twice last season. However, Armagh will take encouragement from the sides’ most recent clash last February, when they matched ‘Tarf all the way before Kelly kicked a last-minute match winner.

Armagh head coach Chris Parker has made three personnel changes from their narrow defeat to Lansdowne. Matthew Hooks returns in midfield with New Zealander Rocky Olsen reverting to out-half, where he lines out against Kelly. Neil Faloon and Ulster Academy prop Cameron Doak are added to the pack.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 11, 2023: Clontarf 35 City of Armagh 17, Castle Avenue; Saturday, February 17, 2024: City of Armagh 12 Clontarf 15, Palace Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

CORK CONSTITUTION (5th) v UCD (9th), Temple Hill

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: LWWLLWDW; UCD: LLLWLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cork Constitution: Points: James Taylor 46; Tries: Scott Buckley 5; UCD: James Tarrant 30; Tries: Bobby Sheehan 4

Preview: Cork Constitution’s final game before the Christmas break sees them entertain UCD. Jonny Holland’s charges will be hoping for a convincing win over the ninth-placed students, having had to battle back from two yellow cards to snatch a late victory over bottom side Garryowen.

Their set-piece strength was crucial in that Munster derby, with provincial hooker Scott Buckley scoring his fifth try of the season. UCD’s own lineout has also been delivering the goods, with former captain Bobby Sheehan notching four tries, as well as making four breakdown steals.

Ireland Under-20 internationals Mikey Yarr and Andrew Sparrow will start in the UCD front row on Leeside, with Sheehan moving to the back row. Out-half Daragh Gilbourne and lock Matt Healy complete the personnel changes, while captain James Tarrant switches to inside centre.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 9, 2023: Cork Constitution 38 UCD 25, Temple Hill; Saturday, January 20, 2024: UCD 24 Cork Constitution 34, UCD Bowl

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

TERENURE COLLEGE (4th) v BALLYNAHINCH (2nd), Lakelands Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: WLWWLLWW; Ballynahinch: WLWWWWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Chris Cosgrave 59; Tries: Craig Adams 5; Ballynahinch: Conor Rankin 39; Tries: Claytan Milligan 6

Preview: Having outlasted UCD in Belfield, fourth-placed Terenure College are chasing their third win in a row heading into the New Year. Last year’s corresponding fixture at home to Ballynahinch was a nail-biter, as ‘Hinch’s two-try second half comeback fell just short in a 16-13 defeat.

Ulster’s Conor McKee and Academy back rower Bryn Ward come into the recent leaders’ starting XV, with captain Bradley Luney a notable absentee. Reuben Crothers and Ward feature in the back row, and Declan Horrox slots back into the engine room alongside Will Hopes.

Henry McErlean returns on the right wing for Terenure, along with fellow Leinster Academy talent Caspar Gabriel, who partners the experienced Alan Bennie at half-back. Adam Tuite, Levi Vaughan, and Jordan Coghlan are the changes up front in a rejigged forwards unit.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 7, 2023: Terenure College 16 Ballynahinch 13, Lakelands Park; Saturday, April 6, 2024: Ballynahinch 15 Terenure College 34, Ballymacarn Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (6th) v GARRYOWEN (10th), Tom Clifford Park, 5pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: WWLLWLLL; Garryowen: WLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Julian Leszczynski 62; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 5; Garryowen: Kelvin Langan 31; Tries: Brian Gleeson, Donnacha Byrne, Gordon Wood 3 each

Preview: There is traditionally very little between these great Limerick rivals. You only have to look at the most recent league encounters in 2022/23 which saw Young Munster win 26-23 at home before Garryowen avenged that result with a 28-22 triumph at Dooradoyle in the spring.

The Light Blues are without Brian Gleeson, who makes his first Investec Champions Cup start for Munster tonight. He almost inspired an end to their losing run against Cork Con, while Academy centre Gordon Wood continues to impress with three tries, nine offloads, nine line breaks, and 27 tackle breaks.

Stephen Lyons and Samson Seinafo swap in from the Young Munster bench to start in a back-line led by Argentinian ace Julian Leszczynski, their leading scorer with 62 points. Munster Academy back rower Ruadhan Quinn and David Begley also feature, the former at number 8.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 8, 2022: Young Munster 26 Garryowen 23, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, April 1, 2023: Garryowen 28 Young Munster 22, Dooradoyle

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

Leinster and Ireland forward Ryan Baird is set to feature off the bench for Dublin University against Blackrock College, as Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B is poised to see out 2024 with a bang.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 9:

Saturday, December 14

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

SHANNON (9th) v HIGHFIELD (10th), Thomond Park back pitch, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Shannon: LWLLWLLL; Highfield: WLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Shannon: Points: John O’Sullivan 38; Tries: Adam Moloney, Cian O’Halloran, Eoghan Clarke, Jack O’Donnell, Stephen Kiely 2 each; Highfield: Shane O’Riordan 44; Tries: Richard Cassidy 4

Preview: The division’s bottom two teams meet in a massive Munster derby, with Shannon having good memories of their two promotion/relegation play-off wins over Highfield in 2022 and 2023. The latter game saw them run out 20-point winners at Saturday’s venue.

The Limerick men will take some confidence from earning a try-scoring bonus point against leaders Old Belvedere last week. However, it was their first one of the season and they are the lowest scorers currently of the ten teams. Highfield are faring a bit better scoring-wise, averaging 18.875 points per match.

The Cork side are leaking too much at the other end of the pitch, though. Following a frustrating home loss to Queen’s University, Elliot Smith, Angus Lloyd, David O’Halloran, and Mark Fitzgibbon all come in as starters. Patrick McBarron, their player-of-the-match against the students, shifts to number 8.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 23, 2022: Highfield 19 Shannon 25, Woodleigh Park; Saturday, May 6, 2023: Shannon 32 Highfield 12, Thomond Park back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Shannon to win

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (8th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (4th), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LLWWLWLL; Blackrock College: LLWWLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Hugh O’Kennedy 28; Tries: Oscar Cawley 5; Blackrock College: Conor O’Shaughnessy 65; Tries: Barry Galvin, Ciarán Mangan, Liam McMahon 4 each

Preview: The inclusion of Ryan Baird in the Dublin University squad is the big talking point, as Tony Smeeth’s youngsters look to end the calendar year on a winning note. Baird has not played a full 80 minutes for Leinster or Ireland so far this season, following a couple of head injuries.

It is a family affair for the 25-year-old whose younger brother Zach starts at hooker for Trinity, alongside Paddy McCarthy. They have not played Blackrock College in the All-Ireland League since a 55-21 triumph at College Park in April 2016. Current Ireland Sevens international Bryan Mollen was a try scorer that day.

The present Blackrock side look to be heading in the right direction, with their top four hopes boosted by last week’s well-judged 20-point success against UCC. Matthew Dwan, Liam McMahon, their joint-top try scorer with four tries, and Tommy Butler rotate back in as starters tomorrow.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, September 11, 2015: Blackrock College 11 Dublin University 10, Stradbrook; Saturday, April 16, 2016: Dublin University 55 Blackrock College 21, College Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

NAAS (6th) v OLD BELVEDERE (1st), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: LWWLWLLL; Old Belvedere: WWLWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 73; Tries: Jack Sheridan 6; Old Belvedere: Sam Wisniewski 85; Tries: Calum Dowling 12

Preview: Three defeats in a row have seen Naas slide down to sixth spot, but they were able to pick up bonus points against Dublin University and Nenagh Ormond. They are nine points outside of the top four, and need to dig their heels in in order to remain within reach of their rivals.

Cobras boss Johne Murphy, who oversaw a 20-18 victory at Old Belvedere in October 2023, has elected to field an unchanged starting XV. That includes streetwise back rowers Eoin Walsh, captain Will O’Brien, and Ryan Casey who have 314 All-Ireland League appearances between them.

Old Belvedere captain Calum Dowling’s hat-trick against Shannon has moved him on to 12 tries, making him the leading try scorer in the league’s top two tiers. The table toppers are unsurprisingly set to line out unchanged, with young out-half Sam Wisniewski now only 15 points shy of the 100-point mark.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 7, 2023: Old Belvedere 18 Naas 20, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, April 6, 2024: Naas 29 Old Belvedere 34, Forenaughts

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (7th) v OLD WESLEY (3rd), Dub Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Queen’s University: WLLLWLLW; Old Wesley: WLDWLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Queen’s University: Points: Jack Murphy 56; Tries: Ben McFarlane, Flynn Longstaff, Henry Walker 3 each; Old Wesley: Ian Cassidy 82; Tries: Paidi Farrell 4

Preview: Three games unbeaten, Old Wesley aim to stretch that winning run going into this weekend as they make the journey to Belfast. Queen’s will be boosted by last weekend as they hope to pick up further points.

Getting out of the relegation zone was one thing for Queen’s last weekend, this weekend it is all about pushing to move further up the table. Naas are only two ahead and with four points keeping them safe, another win is high on the priority list this weekend.

Wesley will be a tricky customer for sure. The Dubliners are motoring well in third place and have Blackrock right on their heels, with UCC a team that could snatch their spot in the top four with a defeat. Wesley delivered a powerful showing to start last season off, with a 38-20 win last October during their last trip to The Dub.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 7, 2023: Queen’s University 20 Old Wesley 38, Dub Lane; Saturday, April 6, 2024: Old Wesley 52 Queen’s University 15, Energia Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

UCC (5th) v NENAGH ORMOND (2nd), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LWWWLLWL; Nenagh Ormond: WWDLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 75; Tries: Sean Condon 5; Nenagh Ormond: Conor McMahon 100; Tries: Angus Blackmore, Conor McMahon, Josh Rowland 3 each

Preview: The second of the Munster derby offerings is a potential game of the weekend, Nenagh Ormond travelling to face UCC in a crucial eight pointer for both.

For the first time since April of 2016 the sides clash in the All Ireland League. Back then the pair were in 2A and UCC went push on to reach 1A, before returning to 1B where they set out a target for promotion the last three seasons. Coming into this game off a defeat, Tomas O’Leary’s troops are hopeful for a win, only one defeat is a blemish to their otherwise perfect home form.

Nenagh have been one of the stories of the season so far as they have shown no fear of getting promoted to 1B. Six wins from eight, they have tasted defeat just once, and had a thrilling draw with Wesley also. The Tipp men could end the year on a five game unbeaten run, which would give them big confidence going into the new year.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 10, 2015: Nenagh Ormond 20 UCC 0, New Ormond Park; Saturday, April 2, 2016: UCC 13 Nenagh Ormond 0, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagh Ormond to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.