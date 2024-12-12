EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 9 Previews

A weekend full of exciting clashes and derby matches ushers in the Christmas break, as the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions reach the halfway point of what is shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 9:

Ever-impressive Instonians are top of the table heading into the final round of the calendar year, but there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns ahead as the race for the title and promotion intensifies.

Instonians hit the summit last weekend thanks to their 40-25 win at Cashel, and now for the first time since February 2011 they meet Ulster rivals Banbridge in the All-Ireland League at Shaw’s Bridge.

With the Energia Bateman Cup final coming early in the New Year, this is a game Inst will want to win. They are bidding for a fourth straight victory, and have the division’s joint-top try scorers in Neil Saulters and Bevan Prinsloo, whose hat-trick in Tipperary saw join his team-mate on nine tries.

Following their eye-catching shutout of Galway Corinthians, a resurgent Banbridge are chasing a third win in a row. Key backs Jack Hart and Adam Doherty could have a big influence for the visitors on Saturday, with the latter bagging two first half tries against highly-rated Corinthians.

It was back-to-back defeats for Corinthians in the last round and after losing ground to Inst, they will not want to lose any more. The irishrugby+ cameras will be in Cloonacauneen on Friday night for live coverage of their Connacht derby match against bottom-placed Buccaneers.

February 2015 was the last time these teams met in the All-Ireland League, with Buccaneers claiming a three-point win that day. Corinthians finished bottom of the table that year, but almost ten years on they have hopes of making it to Division 1B under director of rugby and head coach Michael Harding.

Buccaneers’ young guns are staring down the barrel of a ninth straight defeat. Could they replicate that performance from 2015? The hope is that the derby scenario brings out the Pirates’ best, with good memories of winning at Corinthian Park in the Connacht League earlier this season.

Certainly one of the biggest games in Division 2A this weekend is the meeting of third and fourth, in Saturday’s early kick-off. Fourth-placed MU Barnhall are playing at home for the first time since the sad loss of two club members, and they face a Cashel team looking to bounce back from defeat.

Last Saturday was an emotional one for the Blue Bulls, but they delivered on the pitch in fitting fashion to carve out a 29-21 bonus point victory over Old Crescent. Cashel are within reach, just three points better off, but Barnhall also have Greystones and Banbridge snapping at their heels.

Cashel won the corresponding fixture back in November of last year with a 24-19 triumph. Full-back Ben Twomey continues to be a star for the Tipperary men, while his back-three colleague, Tom Tobin, has eight tries to his name so far this season.

Whoever drops points at Parsonstown could run the risk of dropping out of the top four, as Greystones are in prime position to strike. Hosting Old Crescent, ‘Stones have won their last three games, but will want to improve their home form after losing to both Instonians and Cashel.

Crescent were beaten 27-21 at Dr Hickey Park twelve months ago, but won the return encounter in Limerick last January by three points. An away win has eluded them so far this season, but in a game that could be decided by a single score, the in-form Ronan McKenna could prove the difference.

At the foot of the table it is a massive eight pointer between Navan and Ballymena at Balreask Old, with Navan sitting just outside of the drop zone by two points, they will want to put a gap between them and the Braidmen.

Before the sides meet again in the new year, Navan will look to make home advantage count and pick up some important points here, a week after a big win on the road over another relegation candidate in Buccaneers. Navan have won their last two meetings at home over Ballymena, but are yet to record a home win this season.

Consecutive losses greeted Ballymena as they left the field in Eaton Park at the weekend, after Greystones delivered a strong performance in the second half. Ballymena were here 12 months ago fighting for safety and did have a nervy end to the season, points from them at the midway point is crucial for their safety hopes.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 9:

A big derby weekend this weekend in Division 2B of the Energia All Ireland League, with four provincial derbies on the cards. The all Dublin and Leinster clash of fifth placed Skerries and leaders Wanderers will be an entertaining one.

Wanderers kept Skerries scoreless when the pair met in January last at Holmpatrick, Skerries are a much different proposition this time around. The Goats have been very impressive so far this season, while they suffered a 15 point defeat to Clogher Valley last weekend, putting them out of the top four, they are not to be taken lightly.

And Wanderers certainly will know what they are capable of as the pair were both unbeaten fighting it out for top spot in the table for a while this season. Jamie Kavanagh and Jamie Murphy both grabbed a brace of tries last weekend, the most potent attack this season, Wanderers are well able to put points on the board.

Clogher Valley were the big movers last weekend as they rose to second place in the table, in what is their debut season in 2B, they race off against fellow Ulster side Rainey for the first time in the All Ireland League.

A game that four points at the minimum, would mean a lot to both teams. Were Skerries to best Wanderers this weekend, Clogher Valley would be right on their tails going into the new year, for Rainey, it keeps them in the promotion chase.

Valley have lost just once so for this season and have been very impressive in their attacking play, but of the top four teams, their defence has conceded the second most scores. David Maxwell is a man in form on the kicking duties and can punish any team given the chance.

Rainey have back to back Ulster Derbies on their plate this weekend, losing to Malone by seven points last weekend, they are out to deliver a much stronger performance on home soil. Hatrick Park has been a tough place to go this season, they have won two out of three, with their sole defeat at home was to Dungannon.

Dungannon did drop a place in the table last weekend following defeat to UL Bohemian on the road, back at Stevenson Park this weekend can they return to winning ways or can Malone gain further ground in the promotion race?.

Every week 2B gets more exciting and while six points separates these two in the table, Dungannon do run the risk of dropping further places in the table with a defeat this weekend. While Malone cannot catch them this weekend if they claim the win, Malone still have the chance of finishing fourth this weekend.

Gannon put in a commendable performance last weekend but did end up finishing on the losing side. A third defeat of the season for them, only once however have they tasted defeat at home, and that was a single point loss to Skerries back in Round 3.

Malone have had some tough times in recent seasons, but this weekend could be a fifth win in succession for them, as they target a shot at going back into Division 2A. Dan Kerr was the man of the moment last weekend, scoring a hat trick as he brought his tally eight for the season. Over ten years on from their last meeting at this venue, could Malone replicate that 13-3 win?.

UL Bohemian returned to winning ways last weekend moving them back to fourth spot as a result. They head for the capital this weekend to meet bottom placed Malahide. Malahide are drifting further away from those ahead and do need to turn these recent defeats into wins.

Their opponents are all too familiar with a relegation fight after dropping down from 2A last season, and have had a tough opening to the season to be in contention for a play off place. Bohs have had a mixed run of form thus far, only picking up one win on the road.

Malahide were also in a relegation battle last season, but this time around they are marooned at the foot of the table. One win from their opening eight games, the result over Sligo in Round 3, seems like a long time ago. A win this weekend will be vital to regain their confidence.

The weekend’s action gets underway at 2pm on Saturday, with the first of our derby matchups pitting Sligo and Galwegians against each other in Hamilton Park. A real eight pointer as the pair sit at the bottom end of the table.

Sligo are looking to end their recent rut of results, as they have suffered three defeats in succession. A first meeting since March of 2023 between the pair in the All Ireland league, Sligo prevailed that day 36-22, it can be a daunting venue for anyone to go to.

Wegians know that all too well and will be looking to take the momentum from last weekend and start a winning run. After getting that monkey off their back to finally get that first win of the season following numerous late defeats, the Tribesmen now look to mount a charge up the table.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 9:

To call Division 2C of the Energia All Ireland League this season competitive is an understatement. The game of the weekend is the Cork Derby and meeting of the top two as Dolphin host Midleton, as the Round 9 fixtures correspond to where the teams are in the table.

For the first time since January 2003 the two Cork sides will clash at Virgin Media Park, their most recent tie came in March of 2006 with Midleton winning that on home soil. Dolphin prevailed 16-6 back in 2003, could they end their opponents winning run?.

Dolphin have been quite strong since dropping down in consecutive seasons, a tough recent spell of games has brought just one win, however they are unbeaten at home this season and have delivered some inspired performances on their home patch.

Midleton are the pace setters in this Division and after the nervy last minute win over Clonmel last weekend, they are battle hardened going into this one. Aaron James try preserved their unbeaten status and this will be a testing end to the first half of the season.

Another big game for top four sides this weekend in the all Ulster clash of Belfast Harlequins and Ballyclare, Quins did not play last weekend and are well rested ahead of this first clash in the pairs history in the All Ireland League.

Not playing last weekend due to the weather, Quins dropped one place in the table but have been on a recent winning run and with Dolphin just ahead on score difference, they could regain second spot with the right results going their way.

Ballyclare were motoring along nicely in their debut season in the All Ireland League, however consecutive defeats has dented their confidence as they seek to return to winning ways. Matthew McDowell was a big loss for them last weekend.

Continuing the trend of two teams playing the team ahead of them, sixth placed Monkstown host fifth placed Enniscorthy in a big eight pointer for the pair to chase a top four place.

A first meeting of the two in the All Ireland League and two teams that have prior history from their Junior days. Monkstown have acclimated well to life back in the competition and now sit just outside of fighting for promotion. Victory away to Ballyclare last time out was an impressive result.

Scorthy turned their season around in recent weeks. After failing to win in their opening four games, they have picked up four wins in a row, three delivering a maximum points haul. The Wexford men are a contender for promotion for sure, and will be looking to push on and try snatch fourth spot.

In the battle of seventh against eight, we have the all Munster clash of Clonmel and Bruff, eight points separates the pair, as both have eyes on moving up the order.

Clonmel are still in the promotion fight but having lost three games in a row, they do want to return to winning ways as they have tumbled down the order. Those defeats have been narrow ones, Joey O’Connor continues to be their big score provider.

Ardghaoithe has been a happy hunting ground in the past for Bruff, they kick started last season with a win at this same venue. While this season started with a losing Bruff, the Limerick men have strung consecutive wins together and have ambitions of climbing the table to fight for promotion.

At the foot of the table ninth placed Omagh Academicals look to pick up a win on home soil as they take on bottom placed Tullamore.

The pair last met in March of this year with Omagh securing a big win on course to securing safety from relegation. This time around it is another big game with relegation of the minds of both. Omagh are on a three game losing streak and are yet to win a game since the opening weekend.

Tullamore did not play last weekend so will be fully refreshed for the tip to Omagh this weekend. Still yet to record a win this season, they are just five points behind their opponents and do possess a slender differential in scores which with a bonus point result would see them jump to ninth on Saturday evening.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.