Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 9 Results Round-Up
St. Mary’s College have temporarily stretched their lead at the top of Division 1A to six points following a cracking nine-try contest with Lansdowne. Tonight’s Division 2A match, which was streamed live on irishrugby+, saw Galway Corinthians put up a big score against Buccaneers.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 9:
Friday, December 13 –
DIVISION 1A:
LANSDOWNE 26 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 32, Aviva Stadium back pitch
Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Barry Fitzpatrick, Cathal Eddy, Andy Marks, Louis McGauran; Cons: Charlie Tector 3
St. Mary’s College: Tries: Ethan Baxter, Colm Reilly, Mark Fogarty 2, Richie Bergin; Cons: Conor Hayes 2; Pen: Conor Hayes
HT: Lansdowne 14 St. Mary’s College 15
LANSDOWNE: Cathal Eddy; Rory Parata 9capt), Andy Marks, Harry O’Riordan, Sean Galvin; Charlie Tector, Cormac Foley; Jerry Cahir, Jack Treanor, Greg McGrath, Juan Beukes, Ruairi Clarke, Louis McGauran, Barry Fitzpatrick, Hardus van Eeden.
Replacements: Chris Poole, George Morris, Jack Cooke, Donough Lawlor, Jack Matthews, Peter Sullivan.
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Conor Hayes; Mark Fogarty, Myles Carey, Dan Goggin, Leandro Ramirez; Conor Dean, Colm Reilly; Tom O’Reilly, Richie Bergin, Ciaran Scott, Greg Jones, Lucas Culliton, Aaron O’Brien, Ethan Baxter, Ronan Watters (capt).
Replacements: Howard Noonan, Andy Keating, Paul Deeny, Daniel Leane, Adam McEvoy, Zach Hopkins.
DIVISION 2A:
GALWAY CORINTHIANS 64 BUCCANEERS 0, Corinthian Park
Scorers: Galway Corinthians: Tries: Max Holmes 3, Orin Burke, Sean Naughton 2, James Nicholson, John Devine 2, Jack Pollard; Cons: Sean Naughton 7
Buccaneers: –
HT: Galway Corinthians 24 Buccaneers 0
GALWAY CORINTHIANS: Orin Burke; Rory King, Harry Rogers, John Devine, Blaine Barry; Sean Naughton, Joey Tierney; Patrick Fahy, Max Holmes, Raymond Dufficy, Rory Glynn, Bryan Walsh, John Claffey, Jack Boyan, Mark Boyle (capt).
Replacements: Jack Pollard, Rodolfo Gonzalez, Liam Cahill, Tomás Farthing, James Nicholson.
BUCCANEERS: Harry Hughes; Harry Balsiger, Tom Shine, Daniel Hawkshaw, David Colgan; Dylan Duffy, Adam Flanagan; Reece Henderson, Cian Daly, Ryan O’Meara (capt), Lucca d’Ambola Riera, Sam Fogarty, Luke Balsiger, Paddy Egan, Orrin Burgess.
Replacements: Charlie Byrne, Conor Morrissey, Joaquin del Olmo, Rob Teape, Goncalo Catarino.
