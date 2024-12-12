Opel Ireland And The IRFU Drive On With Four-Year Sponsorship Renewal

Opel Ireland and the Irish Rugby Football Union have announced a four-year sponsorship renewal. The continued partnership will see Opel remain as a proud sponsor of Irish Rugby and the exclusive car partner to the IRFU until 2028. First signing with Irish Rugby in 2021, Opel provides an extensive fleet of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles to IRFU personnel.

James Brooks, Opel Ireland Managing Director said: “We are immensely proud to continue our sponsorship of Irish Rugby. Since day one of our partnership, the collaboration has provided our brand with a unique platform to forge a strong connection with Irish Rugby at every level, spanning both the men’s and women’s teams and bolstered by an ever-growing fan base.”

James continued: “Opel’s Drive the Passion programme, has seen hundreds of Gilberts rugby balls donated to dozens of clubs nationwide, in partnership with local Main Opel Dealers.”

“We also quickly recognised a huge opportunity early in the partnership, to support our women’s 7s and XVs teams, in particular. As such, over the course of three years, we have appointed six Opel brand ambassadors, providing each with a new Opel car, and we have delighted in seeing Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood, Linda Djougang, Aoife Dalton, Beibhinn Parsons and Aoife Wafer grow into the international Irish Rugby stars they were destined to become. Indeed, it has been magical to see these phenomenal women soar to new heights, making history and qualifying for the Olympics in 2024 and the Rugby World Cup in 2025. Two more Opel ambassador appointments, from the men’s team, will follow this December.”

Opel’s partnership benefit includes numerous in-match and digital branding opportunities and player appearances.

IRFU President, Declan Madden, said: “On behalf of the IRFU, we very much welcome this contract renewal with Opel and are delighted with the continuation of this excellent partnership. We are extremely grateful for the long-term support of partners such as Opel whose backing helps grow the game in Ireland. They have a long association of supporting the game of Rugby Union, as well as other sports, in Ireland and we look forward to working together in the years to come.”

The sponsorship renewal was marked at Opel Ireland’s Distribution Centre at Gowan Auto, Citywest, attended by James Brooks, Managing Director at Opel Ireland and Michael Collopy, Chairman of the IRFU Commercial and Marketing Committee, together with Declan Madden, President of the IRFU.