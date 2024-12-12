Energia All-Ireland Fixtures This Weekend

The last round of fixtures before the Christmas break and the halfway point of the league will leave some clubs enjoying the festive cheer and for others it’s a chance to regroup before we head in to the business end of the season. There’s also a feature live match on irishrugby+ from Division 2A as Corinthians host Buccanneers in Galway on Friday night.

Women’s Division

Railway will head in to the break top of the table regardless of the result against Ballincollig. The chasing pack of Old Belvedere, Blackrock, UL Bohs. and Wicklow will all be aiming to improve their stock this weekend.

Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

Friday night lights on the back pitch at Aviva Stadium sees two former League champions go head to head as Lansdowne (7th) host leaders St. Mary’s (1st). Match of the day has to be the Saturday afternoon clash between Ballynahinch (2nd) and 2023 Champions Terenure.

Division 1B

Old Belvedere and Nenagh Ormond continue to set the pace in Division 1B and both will be aiming for a win on the road this weekend. At the other end of the table the Shannon (9th) v Highfield (10th) game is a huge one for both sides.

Division 2A

Two derby matches this weekend including our feature live game on irishrugby+ Galway Corinthians (1s) host Buccaneers (10th) on Friday night and Instonians (1st) play Banbridge (6th) on Saturday but the big game is the clash between Cashel (3rd) and MU Barnhall (4th). The

Division 2B

Wanderers continue to lead the way and will go into the Christmas break top of the table regardless of the outcome against Skerries (5th). Clogher Valley (2nd) travel to Rainey (7th) while Dungannon (3rd) are at home to Malone (6th).

Division 2C

Midleton (1st) make the short trip along the N25 to Virgin Media Park on Saturday afternoon for the top of the table clash against city rivals Dolphin (2nd). There’s a tight bunch behind these two with Belfast Harlequins (3rd) on 27 points to Clonmel (7th) on 20 points.