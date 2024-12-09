Josh Van Der Flier Voted Player Of The Autumn Nations Series

The result follows a fan vote that saw him narrowly edge ahead of South Africa’s electrifying wing Cheslin Kolbe. Van der Flier captured 37% of the vote, with Kolbe close behind on 34%, highlighting just how impactful both players were during this year’s campaign.

A standout Autumn for Van der Flier

The 2022 World Rugby Player of the Year has long been regarded as one of the most consistently high-performing players in the game, and this campaign only reinforced the Leinster forward’s standing. Across a series in which Ireland only grew after a stuttering start against New Zealand, Van der Flier was at the centre of everything.

Against the All Blacks in front of a raucous and expectant Aviva Stadium, Van der Flier delivered a masterclass in route-one breakdown work, disrupting the opposition’s flow with his powerful ruck entries and scoring his side’s only try – despite Andy Farrell’s men eventually succumbing to the visitors.

He was equally instrumental against Argentina, making a game-high 24 tackles and beating three defenders, as well as making 14 carries as Ireland overpowered Los Pumas 37-23.

Against Fiji, Van der Flier showcased his versatility, stepping into a more attacking role in an open game, paving the way for teammates to score and touching down for a try of his own in a convincing 52-17 win.

In the final match of the series, a gripping 22-19 victory over Australia, Van der Flier was once again on the scoresheet – involved twice in the build-up, no less – and delivered in the tight exchanges, before his involvement in the final ruck helped seal the win.

Overall, his stats across the four matches in this campaign underline his influence: three tries, 27 carries, 45 tackles, 101 rucks hit. As the stats from Opta show, the 31 year-old made a combined average of 68 carries, tackles and rucks per 80 minutes – more than any player of any nation to feature for 100 or more minutes.