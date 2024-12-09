Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C: Round 8 Review

With just one round left before the Christmas break, unbeaten Midleton are flying high at the top of Division 2C with eight points separating them from Cork rivals Dolphin. There were also wins last weekend for Monkstown, Bruff, and Enniscorthy.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C:

Saturday, December 7 –

BALLYCLARE 31 MONKSTOWN 39, Ballyclare High School

Scorers: Ballyclare: Tries: Jack Black, Josh Cowan, Mark Jackson, Joel McBride, Penalty try; Cons: Mark Jackson 2, Penalty try

Monkstown: Tries: Matt Stapleton, Tony McGinness, Ruadhan McDonnell 2, Rob Wynne; Cons: Fraser Wright, Matt Stapleton 3; Pens: Matt Stapleton, Charlie McMickan

HT: Ballyclare 7 Monkstown 21

Monkstown emerged victorious in a high-scoring thriller against Ballyclare, getting revenge from their defeat in the All Ireland Provincial League Championship Final last April.

The visitors set the tempo in the opening exchanges, with Matt Stapleton scoring in the 3rd minute, followed by a conversion from Fraser Wright. Tony McGinness and Ruadhan McDonnell extended Monkstown’s lead, with Stapleton adding both conversions for a commanding 21-7 halftime advantage.

Ballyclare’s only first-half response came through Jack Black’s try in the 21st minute, converted by Mark Jackson.

The second half saw Ballyclare storm back into the game. Josh Cowan crossed the line in the 45th minute, with Jackson adding the extras. Monkstown kept their composure, as McDonnell’s second try and Rob Wynne’s effort widened the gap.

Ballyclare refused to give up, with Mark Jackson scoring a try and Joel McBride adding another late in the 76th minute. A penalty try further reduced the deficit, but Monkstown had enough of a surplus and a stoppage-time penalty from Charlie McMickan c\pped off a strong showing on the road.

BRUFF 27 OMAGH ACADEMICALS 19, Kilballyowen Park

Scorers: Bruff: Tries: Clem McAuliffe, Fionn Flanagan, Paul Collins; Cons: Paul Collins 3; Pens: Paul Collins 2

Omagh Academicals: Tries: Michael Gibson, Matthew Clyde, Scott Elliott; Cons: Scott Elliott 2

HT: Bruff 20 Omagh Academicals 12

Consecutive wins for Bruff has seen the Limerick men open a four point gap away from the drop zone, despite the best efforts of Omagh Academicals in the second half, they could not turn the tide and remain ninth in the table.

Bruff started brightly with an early try from Clem McAuliffe in the 5th minute, converted by Paul Collins. Omagh responded quickly as Michael Gibson crossed the line in the 9th minute to cut the gap to two. Paul Collins extended Bruff’s lead with a penalty before Matthew Clyde’s try for Omagh, converted by Scott Elliott put the visitors ahead 12-10.

Collins landed another penalty to restore the Bruff lead minutes later and on the stroke of halftime, Fionn Flanagan’s try and Collins’ conversion ensured Bruff entered the break with a 20-12 lead.

Bruff maintained control in the second half. Paul Collins scored and converted his own try in the 65th minute, completing a stellar individual performance tallying 17 points of Bruffs total. Omagh’s Elliott kept them in the contest with a try and conversion just past the hour mark, but Bruff’s defense held firm to close out the game.

ENNISCORTHY 12 DOLPHIN 5, Alcast Park

Scorers: Enniscorthy: Tries: Davie Murphy, Jim White; Con: Fiachra Hourihane

Dolphin: Try: Cian Scott

HT: Enniscorthy 0 Dolphin 5

Enniscorthy are now just two points of the promotion places as second half tries from Davie Murphy and Jim White, helped overcome a half time deficit to claim victory.

In a closely fought opening half of action, Dolphin struck first when Cian Scott crossed the line approaching the half hour mark. Despite a spirited effort from Enniscorthy, Dolphin took a narrow 5-0 lead into the break.

The hosts responded strongly in the second half. Davie Murphy powered over the line in the 43rd minute to level the score. Nine minutes later, Jim White added another try, giving Enniscorthy the lead. Fiachra Hourihane’s accurate conversion extended the margin to seven points.

Enniscorthy’s defense held firm in the closing stages, denying Dolphin further scoring opportunities to secure a well-earned win.

MIDLETON 24 CLONMEL 20, Towns Park

Scorers: Midleton: Tries: Darragh Daly, JB du Toit, Harry Jephson, Aaron James; Cons: Kyle Read 2

Clonmel: Tries: Jason Monua, Ben Everard; Cons: Joey O’Connor 2; Pens: Joey O’Connor 2

HT: Midleton 0 Clonmel 10

Late tries from Harry Jephson and Aaron James saw Midleton stage a remarkable second-half comeback, keeping their unbeaten and top of the table status preserved in the process.

In a tightly contested fixture, it was the visitors Clonmel who started strong, taking a 10-0 lead into halftime. Joey O’Connor slotted an early penalty before converting Jason Monua’s try in the 32nd minute, giving Clonmel a comfortable cushion.

Midleton turned the tide in the second half with an explosive performance. Despite Ben Everard scoring a converted try for Clonmel in the 50th minute, and Joey O’Connor extending Clonmel’s lead with another penalty shortly after, Darragh Daly’s try in the 59th minute ignited their resurgence. JB Du Toit’s try in the 66th minute and Kyle Read’s conversion brought Midleton closer. As they trailed 20-12

Harry Jephson’s try in the 72nd minute, converted again by Read, brought Midleton to a single point. Midleton sealed their win with a last-minute try from Aaron James, their resilience and second-half dynamism earned them a hard-fought victory at the death.

TULLAMORE v BELFAST HARLEQUINS, Spollanstown (Match postponed due to adverse weather conditions – rescheduled for Saturday, January 4)