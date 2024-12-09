Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B: Round 8 Review

After another blockbuster weekend of action in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B , Clogher Valley and UL Bohemian have gained ground at the business end of the table. Elsewhere, Galwegians picked up an elusive first win to climb out of the bottom two.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 8 Results Round-Up

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B:

Saturday, December 7 –

CLOGHER VALLEY 39 SKERRIES 24, the Cran

Scorers: Clogher Valley: Tries: Paul Armstrong, David Stinson, Michael Treanor 2, James Morrison, Aaron Dunwoody; Cons: David Maxwell 3; Pen: David Maxwell

Skerries: Tries: Sam Deering, Ronan Mulcahy, Patrick Finn; Cons: Ronan Mulcahy 3; Pen: Ronan Mulcahy

HT: Clogher Valley 17 Skerries 17

Clogher Valley are up to second place in the Division 2B standings, with three second half tries enough to power their way to a bonus point victory at home to Skerries.

The teams traded blows in a tightly-contested first half. Clogher Valley captain Paul Armstrong and David Stinson crossed for early tries, with David Maxwell converting the former for a 12-3 lead approaching the half hour mark.

As the half was nearing completion, back-to-back converted tries from Sam Deering and Ronan Mulcahy, who had kicked an earlier penalty, quickly turned the game on its head. Michael Treanor replied to level things up at the turnaround.

Clogher took control during the second half, with replacement Treanor adding his second try, followed by scores from James Morrison and Aaron Dunwoody. Maxwell converted twice and added a late penalty to cap off another positive team display in front of the Cran faithful.

Skerries’ Patrick Finn pulled back a try, converted again by Mulcahy, but the Goats were unable to add to their haul and fell to another defeat as they slip out of the top four.

GALWEGIANS 29 MALAHIDE 22, Crowley Park

Scorers: Galwegians: Tries: Andrew Sherlock, Rob Deacy, Darragh Kennedy, Shane Mallon; Cons: Stephen Mannion 3; Pen: Stephen Mannion

Malahide: Tries: Amkela Kamogelo Nontso, Lee Byrne, Lee O’Grady; Cons: David O’Halloran 2; Pen: David O’Halloran

HT: Galwegians 19 Malahide 14

For the first time this season we saw scenes of jubilation from Galwegians as the final whistle sounded. After seven heartbreaking defeats in a row, the Blues prevailed at home thanks to a determined showing against Malahide.

Malahide struck first with a third-minute maul try from prop Amkela Kamogelo Nontso. David O’Halloran converted it, but Galwegians responded through Andrew Sherlock and Rob Deacy, both from close range, with Stephen Mannion adding the extras on both occasions.

Playing into the wind, the Connacht Academy’s Shane Mallon set up Darragh Kennedy to finish off a free-flowing backs move for ‘Wegians, but Lee Byrne’s 34th-minute effort meant the visitors were only 19-14 behind at the break.

Former Ireland Under-20 international Mallon extended Galwegians’ lead with an early second half try. Centre Mannion converted and then nailed a 51st-minute penalty to widen the margin to 15 points – 29-14.

Malahide again showed their resilience, fighting back with a Lee O’Grady try in the 62nd minute, which O’Halloran converted. The deficit was too much for them, but a late penalty from O’Halloran ensured they took home a losing bonus point.

MALONE 20 RAINEY 13, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Dan Kerr 3; Con: Matty Smyth; Pen: Matty Smyth

Rainey: Tries: Jim McCartney, Tommy O’Hagan; Pen: Scott McLean

HT: Malone 5 Rainey 8

Malone claimed the Ulster derby bragging rights thanks to the hat-trick heroics of hooker Dan Kerr. The result saw the Cregagh Red Sox pocket some valuable points in their bid to challenge for promotion.

Rainey started the brighter of the two sides, with Jim McCartney first to cross the whitewash. Malone kept themselves in the contest thanks to Kerr’s first score, although they trailed 8-5 at half-time due to a Scott McLean penalty.

The second half belonged to Malone, and Kerr in particular. He completed his hat-trick in fine style. Matty Smyth landed two of his kicks to give the hosts a 12-point cushion, and their defence kept them on course despite Tommy O’Hagan getting over for Rainey’s second try.

UL BOHEMIAN 33 DUNGANNON 26, UL 4G pitch

Scorers: UL Bohemian: Tries: Seamus Lyne, Joe Johnson, Oisin Fagan, David Rowsome, Darragh O’Gorman; Cons: Oisin Fagan 4

Dungannon: Tries: Sam Montgomery, James McMahon 2, Cameron Steenson; Cons: Ben McCaughey 3

HT: UL Bohemian 21 Dungannon 12

UL Bohemian are back in the top four after a hard-earned triumph in a high-scoring encounter with Dungannon. Once again the trip to Limerick ended in defeat for the Tyrone men.

The hosts started brightly with Seamus Lyne’s early try in the 11th minute, converted by Oisin Fagan. Dungannon responded quickly, as Sam Montgomery touched down and Ben McCaughey added the extras, to level the tie in the 16th minute.

Joe Johnson’s try and Fagan’s conversion had the hosts back ahead on the half hour mark, but James McMahon struck back for Dungannon five minutes later to keep the contest tight at 14-12.

A late try from Fagan, coupled with his accurate conversion, sent UL into the break with a 21-12 advantage. UL Bohemian widened the gap early in the second half with David Rowsome’s try.

Despite James McMahon scoring his second try in the 58th minute, converted by McCaughey, UL struck again through Darragh O’Gorman in the 62nd minute, with Fagan converting for a 33-19 lead.

Cameron Steenson’s late try, converted by McCaughey, added drama, but UL’s defense held firm to secure the win.

WANDERERS 43 SLIGO 12, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Wanderers: Tries: Alex Walsh, Jamie Murphy 2, Conor McQuaid, Jamie Kavanagh 2, Adam McAuliffe; Cons: James Moriarty 4

Sligo: Tries: Finn Young, Fintan Crawley; Con: Jacob Fleming

HT: Wanderers 17 Sligo 0

Leaders Wanderers delivered another high scoring performance to further their advantage at the top of the table. It was another defeat for Sligo at headquarters, following their Bateman Cup Semi-Final defeat two week’s prior.

The Chaps set the tempo in the opening half, Conor McQuaid crossed for the opening try converted by James Moriarty, before Alex Walsh and Jamie Murphy crossed to extend the lead to 17-0 by the break.

Wanderers continued their dominance after the break, with Jamie Murphy scoring his second try, followed by Jamie Kavanagh’s double and Adam McAuliffe’s effort. Moriarty’s reliable kicking added four conversions to the scoreboard.

Sligo rallied in the latter stages, finding consolation through tries by Finn Young and Fintan Crawley, the former converted by Jacob Fleming.