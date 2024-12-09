Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A: Round 8 Review

Instonians are the new Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A leaders after an impressive six-try performance away to Cashel, while Galway Corinthians were held scoreless by a resurgent Banbridge as they suffered back-to-back defeats.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 8 Results Round-Up

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A:

Saturday, December 7 –

BANBRIDGE 27 GALWAY CORINTHIANS 0, Rifle Park

Scorers: Banbridge: Tries: Adam Doherty 2, John Wilson, Rob Lyttle; Cons: Jack Hart 2; Pen: Jack Hart

Galway Corinthians: –

HT: Banbridge 12 Galway Corinthians 0

Galway Corinthians dropped back to second place in the table, as they were very much second best against a clinical Banbridge side who did their promotion hopes the world of good.

It was a closely-fought first half, with the deadlock broken just shy of the half-hour mark. Banbridge’s Adam Doherty was the star of the opening period, scoring two tries in quick succession, with Jack Hart converting the latter for a 12-0 half-time lead.

Corinthians struggled to break down Banbridge’s defence after the break, while the hosts continued to press. Hart slotted over a 51st-minute penalty, before John Wilson added a third Bann try, converted by Hart.

The County Down outfit’s final try came from former Ulster flyer Rob Lyttle in the 69th minute, with Hart converting to complete the scoring. Consecutive wins for sixth-placed Bann have them very much in the hunt for the top four.

CASHEL 25 INSTONIANS 40, Spafield

Scorers: Cashel: Tries: Tom Tobin, Padraig Leamy, Penalty try; Cons: Ben Twomey, Pen try con; Pens: Ben Twomey 2

Instonians: Tries: Bevan Prinsloo 3, Ian Whitten, Hugo Ellerby, Mark Keane; Cons: Josh Eagleson 5

HT: Cashel 13 Instonians 21

Instonians delivered a power-packed second half performance – inspired by a Bevan Prinsloo double to complete his hat-trick – as they defeated fellow title challengers Cashel to take top spot.

Cashel did, however, start the better. A penalty from Ben Twomey was added to by Tom Tobin crossing in the ninth minute for their opening try, Twomey converted to establish an early 10-0 lead.

Instonians replied with tries from Prinsloo, Ian Whitten, and Hugo Ellerby, all converted by Josh Eagleson. Despite Twomey landing a second penalty on the half hour mark, the scoreboard read 21-13 in favour of Instonians at half-time.

The Energia Bateman Cup finalists extended their lead early in the second half through Mark Keane’s bonus point score, before a Padraig Leamy effort, and a penalty try, brought Cashel back into contention at 26-25.

Strong-running centre Prinsloo was the difference during the final quarter, as Inst drove on for a fine away victory. His eighth and ninth tries of the season, both converted by Eagleson, saw them leave with maximum points.

BALLYMENA 12 GREYSTONES 28, Eaton Park

Scorers: Ballymena: Tries: David Milford, Callum Mustoe; Con: Callum Patterson

Greystones: Tries: Andrew Lynch 2, Stephen Bourke, Danny Kenny; Cons: Killian Marmion 4

HT: Ballymena 7 Greystones 14

Greystones continued their promotion push with a four-try haul, getting the better of Ballymena in a closely-fought tie in Eaton Park.

Ballymena hit the front early on with David Milford driving over for an opening try, converted by Callum Patterson. Greystones replied with a seven-pointer from player coach Danny Kenny, who crossed a couple of phases after a tap penalty.

Momentum shifted to the visitors, and they used a lineout platform to work the ball wide for Andrew Lynch to touch down. Killian Marmion added his second conversion, making it 14-7 for half-time.

A break from the Ballymena 10-metre line saw ‘Stones keep the scoreboard moving in the right direction, with centre Lynch competing his brace. Player-of-the-match Stephen Bourke claimed their bonus point try, before Callum Mustoe took the Braidmen into double figures before the end.

BUCCANEERS 7 NAVAN 41, Dubarry Park

Scorers: Buccaneers: Try: Reece Henderson; Con: David Colgan

Navan: Tries: Evan Dixon, Tom Ciot, Gary Faulkner, James Wyse, Cormac Horan 3; Cons: Tom Gavigan 3

HT: Buccaneers 7 Navan 19

Navan are out of the relegation zone following a strong second half display that ensured they would take the spoils against bottom-placed Buccaneers at Dubarry Park.

First half tries from Evan Dixon and a brace from Cormac Horan, along with two conversions by Tom Gavigan, saw Navan lead 19-7 at the interval. Prop Reece Henderson crossed for Buccs, and David Colgan tagged on the conversion.

Jason Harris-Wright’s charges stepped up a gear in the second period to ensure the points headed back to Meath. Lively replacement Horan went on to complete his hat-trick, while Tom Ciot, Gary Faulkner, and James Wyse also made it over the whitewash.

OLD CRESCENT 21 MU BARNHALL 29, Takumi Park

Scorers: Old Crescent: Tries: Brian Molloy, Niall Hardiman, Kevin Doyle; Cons: Ronan McKenna 3

MU Barnhall: Tries: Keith Farrell 2, Conor Duggan, Conor Lacey; Cons: Adam Chester 3; Pen: Adam Chester

HT: Old Crescent 0 MU Barnhall 14

It was a difficult week off the pitch for MU Barnhall, but on the field they delivered an inspired performance to pick up their first win in Rosbrien since 2019.

A brace of tries from Keith Farrell, along with efforts from Conor Duggan and Conor Lacey, helped Barnhall to take the points in this entertaining clash. Adam Chester was accurate again from the tee, adding those vital extras.

Despite Old Crescent trailing 14-0 at the break, quick-fire tries from Niall Hardiman and Brian Molloy on the hour mark soon brought the teams level as Ronan McKenna clipped over both conversions.

However, Barnhall soon kicked on and led 29-14 during the final few minutes, with Kevin Doyle’s late try, which McKenna converted, leaving Crescent agonisingly short of a losing bonus point.