Fixture Updates – Energia All-Ireland League Round 8
Due to the aftermath of Storm Darragh, there are changes to some of today’s Energia All-Ireland League Round 8 fixtures. With reports of fallen trees and debris on many roads, motorists are advised to travel with caution and stay safe.
See fixture updates for Saturday 7th December listed below:
- Energia Women’s AIL
- Tullow v Blackrock will now be played in County Carlow FC, Oakpark, kicking off at 5.30pm
- Energia Men’s Division 2B
- Wanderers v Sligo will now be played on Aviva back pitch, kick off 2pm
- Energia Men’s Division 2C
- Tullamore v Belfast Harlequins, cancelled and refixed for Saturday 4th January
- Ballyclare v Monkstown, will now be played in Ballyclare High School, kicking off at 2pm.