Ireland
Energia

Fixture Updates – Energia All-Ireland League Round 8

News

7th December 2024 12:01

By Editor

Due to the aftermath of Storm Darragh, there are changes to some of today’s Energia All-Ireland League Round 8 fixtures. With reports of fallen trees and debris on many roads, motorists are advised to travel with caution and stay safe.

See fixture updates for Saturday 7th December listed below:

  • Energia Women’s AIL
    • Tullow v Blackrock will now be played in County Carlow FC, Oakpark, kicking off at 5.30pm
  • Energia Men’s Division 2B
    • Wanderers v Sligo will now be played on Aviva back pitch, kick off 2pm
  • Energia Men’s Division 2C
    • Tullamore v Belfast Harlequins, cancelled and refixed for Saturday 4th January
    • Ballyclare v Monkstown, will now be played in Ballyclare High School, kicking off at 2pm.