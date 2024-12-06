Bonus for Rugby Clubs as Energia’s ‘Your Club Your Country’ Draw Raises Over €1 Million

Rugby Clubs around the country have raised a record of over €1.1 million this year with the IRFU and Energia’s ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Draw. Energia, who are the proud sponsors of the Men’s and Women’s All-Ireland Leagues and the official energy partner of the IRFU, have come on board to support this worthy initiative, further enhancing their support of the Club game in Ireland.

The 2024 winners have been drawn, with 10 incredible prizes generously donated by the Irish Rugby family of sponsors. The draw has continued to raise vital funds for Clubs, as 100% of the funds raised go directly to each Club.

Following today’s draw, over €9.5 million has now been raised for the Club game since the Energia ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Draw was first introduced in 2011 which provides Clubs with the opportunity to raise much needed funds for the development of the game.

160 rugby Clubs took part in this year’s draw, with Portlaoise RFC and Suttonians RFC raising over €20,000, Seapoint Rugby Club and Midland Warrior’s RFC over €35,000 and Longford RFC with a record amount of €40,000 raised for their Club.

The winning ticket to follow the British & Irish Lions team to Australia was sold by Clondalkin RFC.

IRFU President Declan Madden said:

“The ‘Your Club, Your Country’ initiative, proudly supported by Energia, continues to be hugely supported by rugby Clubs and the communities around them raising important funds for the grassroots of the game. The record breaking funds raised this year for our Clubs is fantastic news as we head into Christmas. I would like to thank all those who helped fundraise and donated so generously to this year’s campaign in which over €1.1m was raised by 160 Clubs. The IRFU congratulates all of this year’s winners and pledges our ongoing commitment to supporting Club rugby.”

Michael Collopy, Chair of the IRFU’s Commercial and Marketing Committee added: “Club rugby is the backbone of the game in Ireland and it is inspiring to see so many people, continue to support their local rugby Club through the ‘Your Club, Your Country’ initiative. I want to congratulate the winners and thank everyone, from the members, supporters and sponsors throughout Ireland, for getting behind this fundraising initiative. By purchasing tickets, you have invested in our Clubs and the future of our grassroots game.”

2024 ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Prize Draw Winners