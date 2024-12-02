IRFU Reviews Gender Participation Policy – Have Your Say!

The IRFU published its Gender Participation Policy in 2022 and are undertaking a review of this policy.

Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) wishes to ensure that as many people as is safe and practicable get an opportunity to play and participate in the game of rugby. The IRFU seeks to provide an environment that accommodates requests to play the game irrespective of gender identity.

The IRFU remains committed to making rugby union a sport for all and will continue to review its policy on an ongoing basis as well as work with World Rugby and other stakeholders to develop further knowledge in this area.

A member’s survey has already been distributed, and many thanks to those who have already completed this and given your thoughts.

This online submission is a chance to outline proposals to develop an inclusive model of rugby, have your say by completing the quick survey here.

The survey is open until 5pm on Friday 6th December.