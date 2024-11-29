‘We Feel The Importance Of The Occasion’ – Andy Farrell On The 150 Test Match

Saturday’s Test match is a significant milestone in the story of Irish rugby. There’s history to be marked and made as Ireland play Australia in the IRFU 150 Anniversary Test Match.

Head Coach Andy Farrell knows the importance of the game on a number of levels, “Aside from the 150th celebrations, for Cian (Healy) it presents the opportunity to break the Test cap record, which is a remarkable achievement considering the robustness of his position. Cian is a giant of Irish rugby and we are determined to provide him with a performance that he deserves.”

To do that he says that the team need to produce their best performance of the Autumn Nations Series against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.

“Our best performance of the autumn and maybe more, hopefully. That’s what you’re always wishing for, isn’t it, to progress. Australia are certainly progressing.

“We feel that the occasion, the importance of it, everything that we put on, trying to kick on in any type of series is enough for us to see the best of ourselves. The 150th anniversary is a special place for us. It’s a huge privilege for us all.”

Farrell always puts a huge emphasis on the presentation of the jerseys to the team on a Thursday night. For this special week they asked Ireland legend Ollie Campbell to make the presentation. Campbell’s first three caps came against Australia, the first in 1976 and then two more on the famous 1979 winning tour against the same opposition. Sharing his alma mater, Belvedere College, with Cian Healy is another link in the history of the game.