Canterbury Release Ireland Men’s Commemorative Kit To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Heritage rugby brand and official partner of the Irish Rugby Football Union, Canterbury of New Zealand, has today announced the release of the Men’s National Team 150-year anniversary commemorative kit. The kit will be worn by the Men’s National Team on 30th November in the blockbuster fixture against Australia.

Packaged in a commemorative anniversary box, exclusively when purchased from Intersport Elverys, the jersey pays homage to the history of Irish international rugby, with the classic design taking inspiration from 1875. The large white collar and bold crest create a vintage aesthetic, with Canterbury bringing a classic look back to life.

Following the initial launch of the 150-year Anniversary women’s jersey in September, jerseys are now available exclusively at selected Intersport Elverys stores, Elverys.ie and Canterbury.com priced at €100/£82 for the men’s, and women’s jersey, the junior jersey is also now available for €75/£60. Canterbury and Intersport Elverys encourages fans to secure their jerseys while stocks last.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) will mark the 150th anniversary of Ireland’s inaugural international rugby match, which took place between Ireland and England on February 15, 1875, with a calendar of events to celebrate the game of rugby in Ireland.

The celebrations will then conclude with the British & Irish Lions facing Argentina at Aviva Stadium for the first time on Irish soil on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Simon Rowe, SVP Sports Marketing/ Sponsorship at Canterbury of New Zealand, commented:

“This men’s 150th anniversary jersey is a celebration of Irish rugby’s storied legacy and its bright future. Inspired by the original 1875 design, it pays tribute to the origins of the game while incorporating cutting-edge performance technology for today’s players. At Canterbury, we’re honoured to play a part in commemorating this historic milestone in Irish rugby’s journey.”

Michael Collopy, Chair of the Commercial & Marketing Committee at IRFU, said: “The IRFU is delighted to celebrate its 150th anniversary with this iconic kit. Since its debut ahead of the Women’s 150th international in September, the kit has caught the imagination of Irish rugby followers around the world. It has proven to be a hugely popular addition to our merchandise range and we’re excited that supporters will get the chance to watch the Ireland men’s team line out in this classic kit at a packed Aviva Stadium for this historic encounter. Our thanks to Canterbury for producing this kit and for their ongoing support of Irish rugby.”

Philip Staunton, Buying Director at Intersport Elverys said: “The demand for the men’s IRFU 150th jersey has been unprecedented based on the notification sign ups over the past month. Intersport Elverys anticipate this to be the most in-demand jersey in Irish sport this year and encourage all supporters to act fast online and in select Intersport Elverys stores around the country.

The dedicated storytelling and craftsmanship, in both the jersey and special commemorative box, has captured the imagination of the rugby public around the world and will be a collectors item for years to come.”

150-year anniversary men’s and junior jerseys will be available via selected Intersport Elverys stores (see list below), Elverys.ie and Canterbury.com from 29th November 9.30am GMT, along with the women’s jersey that was launched earlier this year.

Jerseys will be available while stocks last at the following Intersport Elverys stores: Dublin – Dundrum, Dublin – Suffolk St, Dublin – Aviva (Matchday only), Athlone, Carlow, Clonmel, Cork – Oliver Plunkett St., Dublin – Swords, Dublin – Blanchardstown, Dundalk, Galway – Headford Rd. Retail Park, Kilkenny, Limerick – Crescent, Sligo and Tralee.